(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS)
reported 1Q'13 net
income of $164.0 million down very slightly from 167.7 million
in the sequential
quarter. These results equated to a 0.73% return on assets (ROA)
and 8.82%
return on equity (ROE) on the quarter, which is essentially
unchanged from the
sequential quarter. While Fitch Ratings continues to note that
these results
remain satisfactory from a credit perspective, they also
continue to remain
below NTRS' historical returns.
Improved equity markets helped modestly boost NTRS's trust and
investment fees
by 1% from the sequential quarter. Additionally, improved
markets and higher
volatility drove increased customer activity which improved
foreign exchange
trading income by nearly $20 million, or a 46% increase.
Offsetting these
positives was a continued modest decline in securities lending
income and a 3%
decline in net interest revenue amid the protracted low interest
rate
environment.
While the revenue picture at NTRS was relatively flat despite
the different
moving parts of the business, the company did make some progress
on expenses,
which helped support the quarter's earnings. Total expenses
dropped 2% from the
sequential quarter thanks to a decline in outside services and
occupancy while
holding compensation numbers relatively flat. Fitch would expect
NTRS to
continue to watch expenses closely at least until there is more
clarity in terms
of growth opportunities on the revenue side.
Assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM)
grew 5% and 7%
respectively from the sequential quarter due to a mix of new
business as well as
higher markets. Fitch would expect both AUC and AUM to increase
over time, but
at uneven rates given volatile markets and uncertain economic
environment.
NTRS's credit quality remained strong with total non-performing
assets
continuing to decline due in large part to a nearly $10m
reduction in other real
estate owned (OREO). Additionally, net-charge off also continue
to remain low at
0.12% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis.
NTRS's capital ratios continue to improve and remain a strength
of the company.
NTRS' Tier 1 common ratio increased to 12.8% in 1Q'13, up from
12.4% in the
sequential quarter. Fitch notes that this improvement includes
continued
dividend payments as well as $74.5 million of share buybacks
affected during the
quarter.
Contact:
Justin Fuller, CFA
Director
+1-312-368-2057
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
Christopher Wolfe
Managing Director
+1-212-908-1771
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.