(The following statement was released by the rating agency) CHICAGO, April 16 (Fitch) Northern Trust Corporation (NTRS) reported 1Q'13 net income of $164.0 million down very slightly from 167.7 million in the sequential quarter. These results equated to a 0.73% return on assets (ROA) and 8.82% return on equity (ROE) on the quarter, which is essentially unchanged from the sequential quarter. While Fitch Ratings continues to note that these results remain satisfactory from a credit perspective, they also continue to remain below NTRS' historical returns. Improved equity markets helped modestly boost NTRS's trust and investment fees by 1% from the sequential quarter. Additionally, improved markets and higher volatility drove increased customer activity which improved foreign exchange trading income by nearly $20 million, or a 46% increase. Offsetting these positives was a continued modest decline in securities lending income and a 3% decline in net interest revenue amid the protracted low interest rate environment. While the revenue picture at NTRS was relatively flat despite the different moving parts of the business, the company did make some progress on expenses, which helped support the quarter's earnings. Total expenses dropped 2% from the sequential quarter thanks to a decline in outside services and occupancy while holding compensation numbers relatively flat. Fitch would expect NTRS to continue to watch expenses closely at least until there is more clarity in terms of growth opportunities on the revenue side. Assets under custody (AUC) and assets under management (AUM) grew 5% and 7% respectively from the sequential quarter due to a mix of new business as well as higher markets. Fitch would expect both AUC and AUM to increase over time, but at uneven rates given volatile markets and uncertain economic environment. NTRS's credit quality remained strong with total non-performing assets continuing to decline due in large part to a nearly $10m reduction in other real estate owned (OREO). Additionally, net-charge off also continue to remain low at 0.12% of average loans and leases on an annualized basis. NTRS's capital ratios continue to improve and remain a strength of the company. NTRS' Tier 1 common ratio increased to 12.8% in 1Q'13, up from 12.4% in the sequential quarter. Fitch notes that this improvement includes continued dividend payments as well as $74.5 million of share buybacks affected during the quarter. Contact: Justin Fuller, CFA Director +1-312-368-2057 Fitch Ratings, Inc. 70 W. Madison Street Chicago, IL 60602 Christopher Wolfe Managing Director +1-212-908-1771 Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549, Email: brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.