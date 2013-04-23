(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, April 23 (Fitch) Earnings for U.S. banks generally
improved during the
first quarter although these levels will be difficult to sustain
over the
remainder of 2013, according to Fitch Ratings quarterly banking
report. The
first quarter is generally the strongest period, and the
industry still faces
unpredictability on capital markets revenues and earnings.
Revenues broadly fell for the large U.S. banks that have
reported to date,
although reported net income improved on a linked-quarter basis
for many banks.
Lower provision expenses and a concerted effort to control
expense growth offset
lackluster top-line performance. As expected, a decline in
mortgage refinancing
activities helped bank earnings. Fitch expects mortgage revenues
to decline
industry wide in 2013 given lower refinancing activities.
For the top five U.S. banks, aggregate revenues in capital
markets were 7% below
a strong first quarter 2012 (1Q'12) and 36% above the seasonally
weaker 4Q'12
level. Capital markets remained a key contributor to overall
revenues for the
top five at 35% of consolidated revenues, with fixed income and
currency and
commodities activity the largest segments. Fitch notes capital
market revenues
are inherently volatile from quarter to quarter and susceptible
to sharp
declines in the event of difficult markets.
Despite ongoing nonaccrual trend improvement, Fitch remains
cautious regarding
the large balance of accruing troubled debt restructurings
(TDRs) on the bank's
books, which are included in nonperforming assets per Fitch's
calculations.
Fitch also notes legal and regulatory costs remain elevated with
the ultimate
visibility into lifetime losses still limited.
In February 2013, Fitch completed a peer review of 16 mid-tier
regionals banks.
Fitch's mid-tier regional group comprises banks with total
assets ranging from
$10 billion to $36 billion. The Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs)
for this group are
relatively dispersed with a low of 'BB' and a high of 'A+'. Also
in February,
Fitch affirmed the ratings of the four institutions included in
this review:
Bank of New York, State Street Corporation, Northern Trust, and
Brown Brothers
Harriman.
The full 'U.S. Banking Quarterly Comment: 1Q13' is available at
'www.fitchratings.com.'
