(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, October 21 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the resignation of
Towergate
Finance plc's (Towergate) Chief Executive has heightened
uncertainty on the
group's ability to successfully extract the planned operational
efficiencies
under its strategic reorganisation.
In its review of the company conducted in August 2014, Fitch had
noted declining
profitability and persistently high financial leverage since
Towergate partly
refinanced its capital structure in May 2013. The agency also
noted sustained
pressure on free cash flow, primarily due to costs incurred as
part of the
group's strategic reorganisation. Towergate's IDR is currently
'B', with a
Negative Outlook.
Fitch continues to believe that the series of strategic measures
taken by
Towergate to rationalise and enhance its processes has merit and
expects some
cost-saving opportunities to materialise. However, there are
inherent execution
risks in implementing such a large transformation plan, which
have been
heightened by the recent resignation of the Chief Executive. The
agency will
continue to monitor how operational efficiencies are extracted
and the extent to
which profitability improves and leverage reduces in FY15.
Fitch also notes that the speed of delivery of the
transformation plan will be
influenced by the time taken to appoint a new Chief Executive,
which could slow
the implementation of the planned strategy. It is also possible
that a new Chief
Executive may look to take the business in a different strategic
direction which
may affect the group's underlying credit metrics.
Fitch would consider a downgrade of Towergate's IDR to 'B-' if
benefits from the
cost savings programme are lower than expected, if there is a
lower contribution
from acquisitions or further underlying earnings pressure,
leading to:
- Failure to reduce Fitch-calculated funds from operations (FFO)
gross adjusted
leverage below 6.75x by FY15
- Failure to improve FFO fixed charge cover above 1.5x by FY15
- Failure to generate positive FCF with a FCF margin close to 5%
by FY15
Contact:
Graham Coutts (Insurance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1654
Fitch Ratings Ltd.
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Ishani Goonasekera (Leveraged Finance)
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1509
Martyn Street (Insurance)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1211
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
