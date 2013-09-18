(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
BEIJING/HONG KONG, September 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says
leverage continues to
rise rapidly in China's economy and talk of deleveraging, or
contracting credit,
is misplaced.
Certain channels of credit are shrinking, but overall extension
remains high,
with the stock of credit on pace to rise 20% in 2013, Fitch says
in a Special
Report published today.
The agency believes that China's economic growth and financial
stability can be
maintained over the near- to medium-term, but the longer that
credit growth
outpaces GDP expansion, the greater the longer-term challenges.
Even in a
positive case - in which credit growth slows by 2pp annually to
12% while
nominal GDP growth holds at 11% - credit/GDP would be pushed to
near 250% by
end-2017 (2008: 130%).
China's financial sector has some unique features that make such
high leverage
more manageable than elsewhere. Yet no financial system can
sustain rising
leverage indefinitely. Eventually, swelling debt burdens will
constrain economic
activity as greater resources are directed into debt-servicing
and further
investment exacerbates overcapacity.
Interest owed by borrowers has risen to an estimated 12.5% of
GDP in 2013 from
7% in 2008. By end-2017, this will rise to 16% of GDP in a
positive case of
stable interest rates and GDP growth, while more realistic
scenarios point to
19%-22%. Such high interest and debt may ultimately overwhelm
borrowers, while
at the same time placing a practical limit on the extent of
interest rate
liberalisation.
The report, "China Banks - Indebtedness Continues to Rise, With
No Deleveraging
in Sight", is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking
on the link
above.
