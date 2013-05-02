May 2 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

U.S. CMBS loan maturities will total over $14 billion for the remainder of 2013, according to the newest quarterly index from Fitch Ratings.

Of the $14.4 billion in Fitch-rated performing conduit loans set to mature this year, $3.2 billion (22.2%) are defeased. As interest rates remain low and conduit issuance remains robust, Fitch expects ten-year loans maturing over the next year to continue to pay off at or near their maturity dates.

'Roughly 60% of loans maturing in 2013 were originated in 2003 and 2004, including 16% which are already defeased,' said Senior Director Karen Trebach.

'Given that many 2003-2004 loans have been amortizing for about nine years and that the overall initial leverage wasn't egregious, most should repay without a hitch.'

Conversely, loans from the 2006 and 2007 vintages (about 20% of 2013 maturities) have significantly higher leverage.

In addition, $9.3 billion in loans that already matured in 2013 or in previous years are currently delinquent. Another $20.9 billion of loans that have an original maturity date beyond 2013 are also currently delinquent, including $16.7 billion in ten year loans from the 2006-2007 vintage.

