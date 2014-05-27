(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 26 (Fitch) A Reserve Bank of India (RBI)
committee report
reviewing the country's bank board governance standards,
released on 13 May, is
part of a wider financial institution (FI) reform push by the
central bank and a
step forward in the process to strengthen corporate governance
at India's banks,
Fitch Ratings says.
That said, implementation of the key recommendations will
require changes in
legislation, and there is much uncertainty over whether there is
the political
support necessary for its passage. Other recommendations that do
not require
legislation have a much higher likelihood of implementation, and
will help
strengthen corporate governance standards - particularly at the
state-owned
banks.
The report addresses governance issues at both private and
state-owned banks
(PSUs), while the focus of the recommendations targets public
sector financial
institutions. The committee reviewing board governance has
suggested measures to
bring about a level playing field between public sector banks
and private sector
banks, as with an earlier RBI report concerning the creation of
a new FI
resolution regime (released on 2 May).
Principal recommendations focus on eliminating various
constraints on public
sector banks as a result of their state control which have a
bearing on the
quality of their governance. These include explicitly advocating
the reduction
in state ownership to below 50%; repealing of the parliamentary
acts through
which public sector banks have been constituted as statutory
bodies; the
creation of a Bank Investment Company (BIC) to hold state equity
stakes; and
moving to a uniform bank licensing regime for all banks
irrespective of
ownership.
In addition to these more fundamental changes, the report
recommends the
creation of a dedicated Bank Boards Bureau (BBB) made up of
experienced, retired
bankers, to select the board and management team for PSUs. It
also suggests
minimum tenures of five years for board chairmen and three years
for executive
directors, with the further addition of cooling periods for
directors - five
years to return to the same board, and two years to be appointed
on any other
board.
The recommendations related to public sector banks are aimed
directly at
reducing government influence. By statute, the state is
currently empowered to
select the majority of bank boards (including independent
directors), and is
influential in lending directing for development and social
objectives. This has
resulted in the weaker asset quality of PSU banks versus their
private sector
counterparts. As we outlined in our Indian Banks Special Report
on 30 September
2013, state-owned banks account for the bulk of stressed assets
and have become
increasingly reliant on government capital injections to ensure
adequate
capitalisation.
Should the recommendation lead to a greater separation between
the state and
bank, it could necessitate a reassessment of our current
assumptions on the
propensity for extraordinary support for PSU banks. This has
been an important
factor underpinning the capitalisation of many PSUs, as this
reassessment could
have a potential impact on their Issuer Default Ratings (IDR).
That said, the
passage of the specific recommendations surrounding a reduction
in state
ownership would require significant political and legislative
hurdles to be
cleared, and therefore remains highly uncertain in the near
term.
On the other hand, the recommendations to amend the selection
framework for bank
boards and institution of minimum tenures would not require new
legislation, and
will be relatively easier to achieve. Such changes would be
insufficient to
fundamentally alter the existing governance structure, while
helping to
professionalise and de-politicise bank boards. As a result,
public sector banks
may see a beneficial effect on their financial performance with
proper and
sustained implementation. These improvements could provide
support to their VRs
in the medium to long term.
