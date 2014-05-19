(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
MUMBAI/SINGAPORE, May 19 (Fitch) Draft proposals, published on 2
May, for a
comprehensive Indian financial institution resolution regime may
face major
implementation risks, says Fitch Ratings. Furthermore, we would
review our
support assumptions for some classes of bank liabilities if the
regime is
successfully implemented with a strong political commitment to
impose losses on
wholesale creditors in the resolution process.
The proposals, prepared by a Reserve Bank of India (RBI) working
group, are
ambitious in scope and part of a larger international effort to
draft new
resolution frameworks by end-2015. These frameworks are being
designed to
address moral hazard risks posed by systemically important
financial
institutions (SIFIs), and establish transparent and sustainable
policy regimes
to resolve problem and non-viable institutions.
We believe that the recommendations will move India toward
international best
practices. However, the proposals are likely to face significant
implementation
challenges at both the legislative and political level. The
creation of a single
Financial Resolution Authority (FRA) and adoption of new
resolution policies
such as a proposed "bail-in" mechanism will require
comprehensive changes to the
legislative framework. The recommendations to equally apply the
regulations to
public and private institutions, are likely to prove
particularly challenging to
implement from a political perspective.
Nearly 75% of bank assets in India are held in state-owned
institutions, and
this is a factor which contributes to depositor and creditor
confidence. India
is still largely an under-banked country (private credit-to-GDP
of around 53%),
and financial inclusion remains an important political
objective. As such, it is
unclear whether there is appetite for reforms that would change
the government's
role in the financial system and create a structure that would
potentially allow
for more bank failures.
India currently lacks a comprehensive policy framework for
financial
institutions. Resolution powers are limited and scattered across
several
regulatory bodies, creating ambiguities and gaps for certain
categories of
banks.
At the core of the proposed framework is the creation of the FRA
- a unified and
independent regulatory body with an exclusive legal mandate for
all financial
institution resolutions. The FRA would not explicitly
distinguish between
state-owned and private SIFIs in the resolution process, thus
ensuring equal
treatment of both public and private banks.
The framework also recommends the creation of a bail-in system
that could
include some senior creditors. If implemented with a strong
level of political
commitment, this may cause Fitch to review its ratings
assumptions for various
classes of liabilities, and the high level of government support
currently
factored into systemic and state-owned institutions.
The proposals do, however, also recognize the risks of financial
instability
that may be caused by a bail-in, and aims to protect depositors
by ensuring
equal treatment for both insured and uninsured depositors
(together with
inter-bank and short-term debt liabilities). Furthermore, the
framework ranks
depositors' claims ahead of senior bondholders. Hybrids and
subordinated capital
instruments will be bailed-in at the early stages of the
waterfall. This will
contribute to reducing the level of moral hazard in such
instruments, and may
lead to higher wholesale funding costs for Indian financial
institutions.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
