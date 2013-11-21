Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: India: Repurcussions from the Emerging-Markets Sell-offHONG KONG, November 20 (Fitch) The sharp depreciation of the Indian rupee in mid-2013 highlights India's difficult transition following an extended period of low growth, high inflation and a widening in the current account deficit. Fitch Ratings says in a report published today that the spillover effects of a weaker rupee have not significantly hurt India's creditworthiness, and hence would not trigger any rating action as this point. The economy has not lost much momentum, with both agriculture and exports remaining resilient and providing a cushion. Fitch therefore expects the economy to recover with real GDP forecast to rise 4.8% and 5.8% in FY14 (financial year ending March 2014) and FY15, respectively, compared with a 5.0% rise in FY13. The modest economic recovery, however, will continue to undermine India's banking sector, which is facing a combination of weakening asset quality, eroding profit and declining capital. Nonetheless, these factors are likely to have only a moderate effect on the banking sector's ability to supply credit to the economy. Inflation has risen only moderately, despite higher import prices stemming from the weaker rupee. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has also signalled that it has started to place a greater focus on capping CPI. The current account deficit is narrowing, following measures to curb gold imports, a weaker exchange rate, and softer domestic demand. Fitch forecasts the current account deficit to decline to 3.1% of GDP in FY14 (versus 4.8% in FY13). This fall, however, will not be enough to shield India from further pressures related to the eventual start of Fed tapering. India's budget remains under pressure as the central government's (CG) fiscal deficit in the first six months of FY14 stood at 76% of the full-year target. The authorities have indicated that they are still committed to lowering the fiscal deficit to 4.8% of GDP (versus 4.9% in FY13). To achieve this, the CG is likely to clamp down heavily on expenditures in 2H FY14. The ability to implement fiscal consolidation and continue with the overall economic adjustment process would support India's sovereign credit ratings. Fitch, however, acknowledges that the authorities' resolve to implement both tighter fiscal and monetary policies may be tested as the general election, which must be held by May 2014, approaches. The report "India: Repercussions on India from the Emerging Markets Sell-off" is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Art Woo Director +852 2263 9925 Fitch Ratings 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Andrew Colquhoun Senior Director +852 2263 9938 Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727, Email: bindu.menon@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.