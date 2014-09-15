(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: APAC Banks: Chart of the Month -
September 2014
here
MUMBAI, September 15 (Fitch) India banks will require more than
USD200bn in
fresh capital as they prepare for the full implementation of
Basel III capital
requirements by the financial year ending March 2019 (FY19),
Fitch says in its
Asia-Pacific Bank Chart of the Month report.
The core capital position of the Indian banking system is weaker
than that of
many Asian banking systems that are also migrating towards the
Basel III capital
norms. Fitch expects India's state-owned banks to account for
85% of the capital
requirement. These banks account for a higher proportion of
stressed assets -
their stressed assets formed around 12% of total system assets
in FY14 compared
with 10% for the system - and have lower profitability, which
have added to
their capitalisation pressures. Private banks are much better
positioned in
terms of their capital levels and access to markets.
Stressed assets in the Indian banking system are likely to peak
around FY15,
though there will be near-term pressures due to economic
slowdown and existing
structural and policy-related constraints. Any improvement after
that will be
gradual.
The Indian banks are likely to raise mostly core equity and
Additional Tier 1
capital to meet the capital shortfall. Capital raising, thus
far, has been
limited to a few banks, though Fitch expects greater momentum
for the latter
going forward. Recent amendments by India's central bank to
Basel III capital
guidelines have created a more favourable environment for
creditors and
broadened the pool of investors. It may take more time for the
banks to raise
core equity capital because valuations have yet to recover.
The report "APAC Banks: Chart of the Month" is available at
www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Saswata Guha
Director
+91 22 4000 1741
Fitch India Services Pvt. Ltd.
Wockhardt Tower, Level 4
West Wing, Bandra Kurla Complex,
Bandra (East), Mumbai 400051, India
Jobin Jacob
Associate Director
+91 22 4000 1773
Mark Young
Managing Director
+65 6796 7229
Media Relations: Bindu Menon, Mumbai, Tel: +91 22 4000 1727,
Email:
bindu.menon@fitchratings.com.
