SINGAPORE/HONG KONG, October 21 (Fitch) The Indian government's
18 October
decision to deregulate diesel prices will have a positive effect
on the national
oil marketing companies that are the principal retailers of
petroleum products,
says Fitch Ratings. The decision is also likely to lead to more
private firms
entering the diesel market in the medium term, resulting in
greater competition.
The decision to deregulate diesel prices is well-timed in light
of the recent
decline in international energy prices. The expected direct
impact of both the
diesel reform and natural gas price hike on Fitch's headline
fiscal forecasts is
limited; but the fiscal balances will be more robust to future
oil shocks, since
both diesel and petrol prices are now determined by the market.
Furthermore,
implementation of these politically sensitive reforms
demonstrates that the
government continues to roll out structural reforms gradually,
and suggests that
more far-reaching structural reforms may be in the pipeline.
The national oil marketing companies - Indian Oil, Bharat
Petroleum and
Hindustan Petroleum - will be the principal direct beneficiaries
of
deregulation, and the decision is positive for these companies'
standalone
credit profiles. Under the previous rules, these retailers had
to sell diesel
(accounting for 40% of fuel sold) below market prices, and were
partially
compensated for the losses through the federal budget.
Furthermore, the price
control and subsidy system affected the working-capital
positions of these
companies, as there was a timing mismatch between the
recognition of losses on
sales and compensation from government - leading to higher debt.
The other beneficiaries are likely to be upstream oil companies
such as Oil and
Natural Gas Ltd and Oil India Ltd, which also bore a large part
of the subsidy
burden. These companies offered a USD56 per barrel discount to
the national oil
marketing companies - especially challenging when considering
the fall in crude
prices to around USD85. Fitch expects that the discount is
likely to come down.
Fitch anticipates that deregulation will result in heightened
competition for
the existing dominant national retailers, and could hurt their
profitability
over the medium to long term. By allowing diesel to be marketed
profitably, the
sector will once again be attractive for private companies that
had left when
price restrictions were put in place. A large portion of the
output of private
refiners is exported, due in part to the restrictions placed on
domestic sales.
Private firms such as Reliance Industries and Essar Oil are
likely to restart
idled diesel retail operations, and should ultimately become
more significant
players. Their impact on the sector would not be seen
immediately, though, as
they would have to play catch-up to restart and establish retail
infrastructure.
Contacts:
Tahera Kachwalla
Director
Corporates
+65 6796 7236
Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd.
#35-05, Suntec Tower 4
6 Temasek Boulevard
Singapore, 038986
Thomas Rookmaaker
Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9891
Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited
2801 Tower Two
Lippo Centre, 89 Queensway
Hong Kong
Justin Patrie
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
