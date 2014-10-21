(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, October 20 (Fitch) Indonesia's new
comprehensive
insurance law, due to take effect by 23 October, adds some
restrictions to
foreign investment in the sector, but is unlikely to discourage
future M&A
activity involving international insurers, says Fitch Ratings.
The agency
maintains that foreign-investor interest in Indonesia's
insurance sector will
remain high because of its low market penetration rate, the
country's large
population, and the expected growth of its middle class.
The new law provides greater clarity on regulations and the
government's policy
focus with regards to the industry, replacing the much broader
and more general
terms written into the previous insurance law passed in 1992.
With the prospect
of a new law having lingered over the sector for over a year,
its passage clears
up uncertainty over the strategic direction of regulation and
gives insurance
companies comprehensive guidelines on key issues related to
foreign ownership,
policyholder protections, and takaful (Islamic insurance)
products.
Notably, the 80% cap on foreign investments in Indonesian
insurers remains in
place, despite earlier speculation that this might be reduced.
The 80% cap is
higher than that in several of the large peer nations in
south/south-east Asia,
and is a key factor encouraging foreign interest in the sector.
By comparison,
Malaysia has a limit of 70%, while the cap is 49% for Thailand
and India.
Maintaining the 80% limit provides the clearest indication yet
that the
government remains open to foreign investment in the insurance
sector. As such,
Fitch maintains that international interest in Indonesian
insurance will remain
strong, with M&A activity expected to continue in the short to
medium term. In
addition to the potentially large scale of the market owing to
the country's
large population, the relatively low insurance penetration rate
of only 2.1% of
GDP, and an average annual economic growth rate of 5.6%
(forecast for
2014-2017), should contribute to steady growth for the sector
over the long
term.
It is important to note that the law has tightened up the
requirements for the
20% Indonesian shareholding, closing some loopholes which had
enabled higher
foreign stakes. Language allowing for "Indonesian legal
entities" to qualify as
Indonesian shareholders, even if the entity was wholly owned by
foreign
citizens, has been removed from the new legislation. This would
affect joint
ventures fully controlled by foreign investors that are
operating in Indonesia.
Foreign firms operating under such parameters will have five
years to ensure
their holdings meet the 80% limit.
Furthermore, the risks of further tightening of foreign
ownership limits remain.
Government regulations to implement the law, which must be
released over the
coming two and a half years, could yet effectively reduce the
foreign investor
cap. There are no signs yet that the government intends to do
this, and the
likelihood of such action in the short term is low.
