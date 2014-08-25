(The following statement was released by the rating agency) JAKARTA/SYDNEY, August 25 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says regulatory barriers will remain one of the key challenges for the expansion plans of minimarkets, convenience stores and hypermarkets in Indonesia, or so called modern retailers. Diverse local policies which vary from its 33 provinces and one special administrative region will continue to constrain the expansion of modern retailers. New policies for the retail sector when President-elect Joko Widodo assumes office in October 2014 are another factor to consider, although the agency does not expect new reforms to favour traditional outlets such as wet market or street vendors over modern retailers. President Widodo, whose campaign pledges include social reforms such as improving infrastructure, rural development and narrowing the wealth gap, was known for extending assistance to traditional retailers as the former mayor of Solo, a major city in Central Java. However, Fitch believes the autonomy of local governmental policies - coupled with bureaucracy and complex regulations at the national level may offset support - if any materializes - from the central government. The growth of the modern retail sector, including convenience stores such as 7-Eleven, mini-marts like Alfamart and hyper-marts such as Hypermart or Carrefour, have outpaced that of traditional retailers over the past five years, yet their contribution to the entire retailing industry is hardly unchanged at only 20%. Indonesia has the lowest modern retail penetration compared to its closest peers. With a penetration rate of 14%, it is far behind Philippines at 25% or Malaysia at 53%. This suggests a largely undeveloped market and ample room for expansion. Fitch expects the modern retail sector to continue to grow in the medium-term, supported by expansion opportunities outside Greater Jakarta ("Jabodetabek") and second-tier cities. Jabodetabek currently accommodates about 50% of the country's total modern retail outlets. Fitch expects this concentration to reduce gradually as retailers expand outside the region driven by high store density and a reduction in the release of new store permits particularly in Jakarta. The agency believes the modern retail sector's market share will increase, albeit slowly, as consumers become more accustomed to modern retail formats. Given Indonesia's high income disparity between regions, growth will still be driven by first- and second- tier cities over the medium-term. Fitch rates two Indonesian retailers, PT Sumber Alfaria Trijaya Tbk (Alfamart, AA-(idn)/Stable) and PT Multipolar Tbk (Multipolar, B+/Stable). Alfamart is Indonesia's second largest small-format modern retail, with 8,557 stores by end 2013. While Multipolar owns 50.2% of PT Matahari Putra Prima Tbk (MPPA, unrated) which operates the country's largest hypermarket ("Hypermart") chain by number of stores. This commentary is a prelude to Fitch's Dashboard on the Indonesian Retailing Industry to be published in September 2014. Contacts: Erlin Salim Associate Director +6221 29886811 Vicky Melbourne Senior Director +612 82560325 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.