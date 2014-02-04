(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, February 03 (Fitch) Indonesian
insurance is
unlikely to be dented by the January floods, says Fitch Ratings.
Moreover,
long-term benefits could accrue from recent tariff regulations
which are
positive for the stability and improvement of non-life
underwriting margins, and
which could sustain a healthier bottom-line performance.
Preliminary industry estimates suggest that budgeted
flood-related claims are
likely to reach IDR1.5trn, or just half that of similar floods a
year ago. The
total insured loss borne by Indonesian insurers is almost
certain to be lower
than the IDR638bn in early 2013, provided flood conditions
remain manageable
through the remainder of the monsoon season up until the end of
March.
Claims are expected to be lower because most of the floods
occurred in suburban
areas with relatively low insurance coverage - albeit covering
about the same
land area (about 30% of Jakarta). Meanwhile, in contrast with
early 2013,
central business areas with greater concentrations of office,
retail and
residential properties - as well as higher insurance coverage -
were not as
badly affected.
Another credit buffer was due to the coverage from reinsurance
activity.
Industry statistics reveal that around 50% of the non-life
industry's total
gross premiums in 2012 were being ceded. Most of this is to
foreign reinsurers
and retrocessionaires, as the low capital base of domestic
reinsurers prompts
reliance on overseas retrocessions.
Lastly, flood risks are not automatically included in many of
the motor and
property insurance policies in Indonesia. This lowers the full
scope of
potential claims - which could otherwise weigh on the
development of an infant
industry.
Overall insurance coverage remains at a nascent stage, with
penetration at just
under 2% of Indonesia's GDP. Not only is the industry able to
surmount near-term
challenges from natural disasters, but we also believe it is
also poised for
further, steady growth.
The recent implementation of insurance tariff regulations will
go a long way in
heightening the stability of the non-life underwriting margin.
This could, in
turn, sustain healthier competition as well as bottom-line
performance.
Indonesia's non-life sector reflects a developing and highly
competitive market
with a tendency for price-cutting. More than 80 non-life
insurers compete for a
slice, leading to prices being discounted up to 50%. Hence, the
introduction of
the aforementioned tariff regulation could reduce rampant
underpricing through
regulating the floor price.
This could also help to create a balance between prices charged
and risks taken
by the insurers, as the circular also regulates the maximum
limit of acquisition
costs and discounts. The regulation of the ceiling prices could
also help to
prevent overpricing.
The tariff regulation may result in higher prices for consumers
for the same
amount of coverage.
Nonetheless, higher prices are unlikely to restrain sustained
growth in product
demand. This is because of the low insurance penetration
alongside favourable
economic prospects - characterised most notably by the growing
affluence and the
rising size of Indonesia's middle-class.
