JAKARTA, September 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says the
strengthened supervisory
oversight on Indonesia's banks along with the resilient risk
profiles of the
major Indonesian banks puts the banking sector in a good
position to cope with a
challenging operating environment.
Despite pressure on their profitability and asset quality in the
past year,
Indonesian large banks remained well capitalised, Fitch says in
a new special
report. There also have been efforts at some major banks to
conserve capital
through earnings retention, lower dividend pay-outs, lower loan
growth targets
and/or equity injections. This should offset pressure on capital
from their
continued loan growth.
Several prudential regulatory initiatives have also been
introduced, which have
helped to contain risks. The Financial Services Authority has
also set
guidelines for banking industry credit growth of 13%-15% for
2014 and 18% for
2015 in anticipation of more challenging economic conditions. In
Fitch's view,
these will help counterbalance the potential threat from rapid
credit growth
over a sustained period.
Fitch also believes that further consolidation in the Indonesian
banking system,
particularly among the large number of small banks, would
improve the efficiency
of the industry, although it might take some time.
