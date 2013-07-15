JAKARTA/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, July 14 (Fitch) Last Thursday's
50bp interest-rate
hike by Bank Indonesia (BI) is positive for banking stability as
banks are
likely to decelerate lending as economic growth eases back,
Fitch Ratings says.
Higher rates should help unwind credit risks accumulated from
several years of
rapid growth, and support the credit profiles of both the
sovereign and the
banks. For highly capitalised Indonesian banks, we believe the
risks from
excessive loan expansion outweigh the negative impact on
profitability from
rising bad debt as a result of higher interest rates.
Indonesia is one of five countries in Asia with a macro
prudential indicator
(MPI) score at '3', highlighting a high risk of systemic stress.
However, the
banks have high capital buffers, comfortable provision coverage
and a strong
capacity to generate retained earnings. Furthermore, the central
bank has taken
prudential measures to counter potential macroeconomic shocks
such as from the
consumer finance sector. BI last year raised down-payment
requirements for cars
and motorcycles as well as mortgage financing. We expect the
Indonesian banking
industry to remain sound, despite rising impairment charges from
higher interest
rates and slower loan growth reducing bank profitability.
We believe the central bank's proposal to tighten
mortgage-lending regulations -
together with the interest rate hikes - should take the steam
out of the
property market. Residential property prices in 14 big cities
rose by 4.8% qoq
in Q113 according to BI data, the strongest rise since the
series began in 2002
- and well above the five-year qoq average of 1.2%.
The authorities are trying to shore up the confidence of both
the people and
investors in their commitment to economic and financial
stability. The central
bank has raised rates by 75bp in total over the last two months
- the largest
moves since 2008. We believe there may be further rate increases
this year if
inflation exceeds the revised 7.8% inflation rate target. This
is because the
new central bank governor, Agus Martowardojo, will focus more on
fighting
inflation than spurring economic growth.
We have previously highlighted the risks of persistently high
and volatile
inflation, and the emergence of a current account deficit for
the sovereign -
particularly with a shift in global funding conditions. A
narrowing in the
current account deficit, and the avoidance of second-round
effects on inflation
from the recent fuel price hikes, would boost our confidence
that monetary
policy is being managed consistent with maintaining basic
economic stability.
This would also, therefore, support the credit profiles of both
the sovereign
and the banks.
Contact:
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
Financial Institutions
+62 21 2902 6406
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
Level 20 Prudential Tower
Jl. Jend. Sudirman Kav.79
Jakarta, Indonesia 12910
Andrew Colquhoun
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+852 2263 9938
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
