(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Indonesian Regional Development
Banks
here
JAKARTA, August 18 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says access to new
capital and
corporate governance continue to be the biggest challenges that
Indonesia's
regional banks face in supporting their rapid loan growth. The
financial
positions of the regional governments in Indonesia, which are
the major
shareholders of the BPDs, are considered weak, limiting the
capital they can
provide to the banks, Fitch says in a new special report.
In addition, many regional development banks, known as Bank
Pembangunan Daerah
(BPDs), do not have appropriate corporate governance due mainly
to weak internal
controls, poor accounting practices and ineffective risk
management.
Intervention from regional governments also makes it difficult
for the banks'
management teams to conduct business prudently.
There are 26 BPDs in 31 provinces in Indonesia. Although they
have high market
shares in their respective regions, their contribution to the
overall banking
system remains small, at about 8% of total banking assets as of
end-2013.
Fitch's ratings on the banks reflect the potential support they
may receive from
the central government through the regional governments. The
BPDs are important
to the central government, which use them to channel funds to
pay civil servants
and finance government special projects. Their importance will
grow as
Indonesia's regions contribute to a larger share of national
revenue.
The BPDs' financial performances are expected to come under
pressure in the
short term due to the weaker economic environment and rising
interest rates,
which will hurt the sector's margins and asset quality, which is
already weaker
than the average for the wider banking sector. This compares
with the recent
past when profitability has been helped by rapid loan growth and
wide margins.
The report titled "Indonesian Regional Development Banks" is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
The ratings of the four Fitch-rated Indonesian regional
development banks are:
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Riau-Kepri
National Long Term Rating at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Lampung
National Long Term Rating at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Sulut
National Long Term Rating at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
PT Bank Pembangunan Daerah Maluku
National Long Term Rating at 'A(idn)'; Outlook Stable
Contacts:
Iwan Wisaksana
Director
+62 21 2988 6807
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower 24th Floor Suite 2403
Jl. Prof. Dr. Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta, Indonesia 12940
Julita Wikana
Director
+62 21 2988 6808
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.