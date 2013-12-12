(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Indonesia
Residential Property
here
JAKARTA/SYDNEY, December 11 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
special report
released today that Indonesian residential property developers
will face a more
challenging operating environment in 2014, due to stricter
mortgage rules, a
higher average selling price (ASP) base and buyers delaying
their purchases
ahead of the general elections due in 2014.
Fitch's rated developers are sufficiently buffered against the
expectation of
lower property transactions and limited flexibility from
presales cash flows.
The demand slowdown will be more evident in the high- and
medium-end segment,
where buyers are typically upgraders or investors, and for whom
home purchases
can be postponed.
Fitch expects developers to adjust to the lower demand by
limiting new project
launches and offering customers longer down-payment tenors,
which would raise
leverage at the companies. However, the developers have steady
recurring income,
high development sales margins, and the ability to conserve cash
by reducing new
land acquisitions; which underpin their Stable Rating Outlook.
The ratings will come under negative pressure if there is a
significant
deceleration in presales leading to a sharp decline in internal
cash generating
ability, coupled with constrained access to bank loans
Over the longer term, property demand will be sustained by
Indonesia's young and
growing population, property's traditional role as a safety net
while the social
welfare and pension systems are still undeveloped, and the
attractive property
values and yields. Prospects are particularly bright in Jakarta
and the
surrounding areas, where most of the rated developers' matured
projects are
located. This is driven by continued urbanization, Jakarta's
high population
density, and the city's role as a government, business, and
education center.
The report, '2014 Outlook: 'Indonesian Residential Property', is
available on
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
Contact:
Erlin Salim
Associate Director
+62 21 2988 6811
PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia
DBS Bank Tower
24th Floor suite 2403
Jl Prof Dr Satrio Kav 3-5
Jakarta 12940
Vicky Melbourne
Senior Director
Head of Industrials South APAC
+61 2 8256 0325
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.