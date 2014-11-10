(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Indonesian Telecommunications Services here SINGAPORE/SYDNEY/JAKARTA, November 10 (Fitch) Indonesia's top three telecom companies' 2015 credit profiles will improve due to ongoing industry consolidation, monetisation of tower assets and capex savings despite lower profitability, Fitch Ratings says in a special report released today. Industry free cash flow (FCF) will be driven by data services, while average capex/revenue will decline to 28%-29% (2014: 30%) as consolidation brings capex savings. Aggregate 2015 industry revenue will rise by the mid-single-digit percentage points, mainly because of fast-growing data services buoyed by the availability of cheaper smartphones. Average operating EBITDAR margins will narrow to 43%-44% (2014: 45%) due to data-led substitution of more profitable voice/ text services and depressed data tariffs. Code division multiple access (CDMA) operators such as PT Bakrie Telecom Tbk (Btel, RD) and PT Smartfren Telecom Tbk (CCC(idn)) could merge to strengthen their credit profile, expand the subscriber base and save capex. Intense data competition may force smaller GSM operator Hutch Indonesia to consider exiting the market - which would reduce operators to four from six, and bring more stability to data tariffs. Btel, Smartfren and Hutch will face tight liquidity as EBITDA will remain insufficient to cover short-term obligations. PT Profesional Telekomunikasi Indonesia's (Protelindo, BB/Positive) and PT Tower Bersama Infrastructure Tbk's (TBI, BB/Stable) funds from operations (FFO)-adjusted net leverage will improve to around 2.0x 2.5x (2014: 2.5x) and 4.0x-4.5x (2014: 5.0x) respectively, as cash generation grows and will be able to fund capex. TBI's leverage will benefit from an all-equity tower deal with PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (Telkom, BBB-/Stable). Furthermore, Protelindo's IDR is on Positive Outlook and the rating could be upgraded in 2015 if the company continues to adopt a conservative financial strategy, while its tenancy mix improves in favour of stronger telcos. PT XL Axiata's (XL, BBB/Stable) leverage will improve to below 3.0x (2014: 3.5x) as it boosts EBITDA and repays part of its debt following its sale and lease-back of 3,500 tower assets for IDR5.6trn with tower lease rentals below the market average. The deal between XL and PT Solusi Tunas on the low-cost tower lease of IDR10m per tower per month is unlikely to be a precedent for future tower rental pricing, and may not lead to greater competition. TBI's and Protelindo's existing tower contracts are unaffected, which have a remaining contract life of 7.2 and 7.4 years respectively. A faster-than-expected industry consolidation leading to higher data tariffs, and which results in better profitability for the top three telcos, could lead to a positive rating outlook on the sector. However, significant debt-funded M&A or higher-than-expected dividends could turn the sector's outlook to negative. The report, '2015 Outlook: Indonesian Telecommunications Services', is available on www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contact: Nitin Soni Director +65 6796 7240 Fitch Ratings Singapore Pte Ltd 6 Temasek Boulevard #35-05 Suntec City Tower 4 Singapore 038986 Olly Prayudi Associate Director +62 21 2988 6812 Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234, Email: leslie.tan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.