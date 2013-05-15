(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, May 15 (Fitch) ING U.S., Inc.'s recent $1.3 billion
initial public
offering (IPO) and junior sub debt sale are significant steps in
the
restructuring process of becoming an independent public company,
according to
Fitch Ratings. The IPO provides the company with increased
funding flexibility,
distribution awareness and access to capital. Fitch currently
rates ING U.S. and
its insurance subsidiaries on a stand-alone basis. Both
transactions are credit
neutral for the 'BBB' rated entity but they are likely to have
long-term
positive ramifications for the credit.
The majority shareholder of ING U.S. is ING Groep N.V. (ING
Group), a leading
publicly traded global banking and insurance group located in
the Netherlands,
with a strong franchise in a number of countries in Europe and
Asia.
ING Group has an agreement with the Dutch government to sell its
insurance and
investment management operations as part of its repayment for
support of more
than EUR10 billion that the company received during the
financial crisis. ING
Group must divest at least 25% of ING U.S. by year-end 2013,
which has been
satisfied by the recent IPO, and more than 50% by year-end 2014,
with the
remaining interest divested by year-end 2016. The base case
scenario calls for
ING U.S. to become a stand-alone business.
Fitch views ING U.S.'s debt servicing capacity as modest, but
improving. As an
independent company, ING U.S. will largely depend on dividend
payments from
regulated and nonregulated operating subsidiaries as well as
cash at the holding
company to meet interest payments and other obligations.
Historically, the
company's U.S. insurance subsidiaries have had limited or no
capacity to make
ordinary dividend payments to the parent due to negative earned
surplus in some
statutory subsidiaries and limited positive earned surplus in
other statutory
subsidiaries. However, statutory dividend capacity will improve
since ING U.S.
has received regulatory approval to transfer amounts out of
paid-in capital into
unassigned funds, thereby creating a positive earned surplus
account and
ordinary statutory dividend capacity.
ING US's remaining parental ties include letter of credit
facilities provided by
ING Bank which have been significantly reduced and replaced by
third party
providers. The remaining facilities are now on an arms-length
basis. We expect
leverage to remain around management's stated target of 25%, in
line with
expectations for the current rating category.
