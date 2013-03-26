(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, March 26 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has assigned initial
credit ratings to
Forest City Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:
FCEA/FCEB, collectively FCE) as follows:
--Issuer Default Rating (IDR) 'BB-';
--Bank revolving credit facility 'BB-';
--Senior unsecured notes 'BB-';
--Convertible senior unsecured notes 'BB-'.
The Rating Outlook is Stable.
KEY RATING DRIVERS
The 'BB-' IDR centers on FCE's high leverage and lack of
unencumbered assets.
FCE's corporate financing strategy emphasizes secured debt to
isolate
refinancing and operating risks to individual properties as
opposed to the
general corporate credit and equity holders. Credit strengths
include the
quality of FCE's portfolio, strong relative operating
performance, adequate
fixed charge coverage, manageable debt maturity schedule and
sufficient internal
liquidity.
The IDR also reflects FCE's significant equity cushion after
adjusting for
secured debt that partially mitigates the lack of an
unencumbered asset pool.
Further, FCE's REOC structure is worth a one-notch uplift
relative to a
comparable REIT, due to FCE's ability to retain cash for
development and other
corporate uses.
High Leverage
FCE's leverage was high at 11.9x for the nine months ended Oct.
31, 2012. FCE
has made demonstrable progress in its efforts to delever, as
leverage was 13.0x
at Jan. 31, 2011. Fitch projects leverage will improve further
to below 11x over
the next 24 months, driven by modest same-store net operating
income (SSNOI)
growth. Fitch defines leverage as net debt to recurring
operating EBITDA.
Lack of Unencumbered Assets
FCE does not maintain a pool of unencumbered assets which
typically serves as
support for IDRs of higher-rated REITs and REOCs and a source of
contingent
liquidity. The lack of unencumbered assets is a material rating
constraint
partially mitigated by the existence of a post-secured debt
equity cushion.
High-Quality Albeit Idiosyncratic Portfolio
Since its founding, FCE has grown its expertise in developing
large, mixed-use
master planned communities, notably those in densely populated
markets.
Year-to-date (YTD) net operating income (NOI) was
well-diversified by segment
(35% office, 33% retail, 24% multifamily) and located in strong
markets (29% in
New York City with Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, Boston, San
Francisco, Denver,
Chicago and Philadelphia each comprising 4%-10%).
Strong Operating Performance
FCE's operating performance has been strong on an absolute basis
and relative to
its underlying markets and select public peers, evidencing
durable operating
cash flows. FCE's SSNOI growth has averaged 1.9% since 2003 and
FCE weathered
the recent downturn with only a single-year decline of 0.8% in
2009. Fitch
expects SSNOI growth will be in the low single digits over the
next 12-24 months
driven by positive leasing spreads and incremental occupancy
gains.
Proven Track Record Developing Large, Mixed-Use Sites
The company has a proven capacity to acquire, aggregate and
entitle adjoining
plots of land and to work with local municipalities, community
groups and
government agencies to receive requisite approvals and tax
credit financings.
Going forward, Fitch expects development to be significantly
smaller, due mostly
to the Multifamily Development Fund which will allow FCE to
develop off balance
sheet and limit its equity requirements to contributing entitled
land. At Oct.
31, 2012, FCE remaining development commitments of $141 million
represent less
than 2% of total assets and can be funded through internal
liquidity.
Manageable Debt Maturity Schedule / Sufficient Liquidity
Liquidity coverage of 0.6x is adequate for the rating for the
period Nov. 1,
2012-Jan. 31, 2015 and improves to 2.2x assuming 90% of secured
debt is
refinanced. Notably, internal liquidity covers unsecured debt
obligations
maturing through FY2015 by 3.8x, thereby limiting the likelihood
of a corporate
default. In addition the covenants under the company's credit
facility that
limit cash distributions and share buybacks facilitate financial
flexibility.
Fitch defines liquidity coverage as sources of liquidity
(unrestricted cash,
availability under the revolving credit facility, committed but
undrawn project
financing) divided by uses (unsecured debt maturities, secured
debt maturities,
pro-rata unconsolidated debt maturities, maintenance capital
expenditures and
committed development expenditures).
Adequate Fixed Charge Coverage
Fitch projects fixed charge coverage will improve to 1.5x from
1.3x for FY2011
over the next 12-24 months driven by lower fixed charges from
the retirement of
all outstanding preferred stock. Fitch defines fixed charge
coverage as
recurring operating EBITDA less straight line rent adjustments
and maintenance
capital expenditures divided by total interest incurred and
preferred stock
dividends.
RATINGS SENSITIVITIES
Although Fitch does not anticipate positive ratings momentum in
the
near-to-medium term, the following factors may result in
positive momentum on
the rating and/or Outlook:
--The maintenance of a sizable unencumbered asset pool;
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining below 10.0x
(leverage was 11.9x as
of Oct. 31, 2012).
The following factors may have a negative impact on Forest
City's ratings or
Outlook:
--Fitch's expectation of leverage sustaining above 13.0x;
--Fitch's expectation of fixed charge coverage sustaining below
1.0x (fixed
charge coverage was 1.3x YTD);
--Material growth in on-balance-sheet development projects;
--A material investment in a non-real estate project or entity.
Contact:
Primary Analyst
Britton Costa
Associate Director
+1-212-908-0524
Fitch Ratings, Inc.
One State Street Plaza
New York, NY 10004
Secondary Analyst
Steven Marks
Managing Director
+1-212-908-9161
Committee Chairperson
Daniel Chambers
Managing Director
+1-212-908-0782
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com; Elizabeth Fogerty, New York,
Tel: +1 (212) 908
0526, Email: elizabeth.fogerty@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
The ratings above
were solicited by, or on behalf of, the issuer, and therefore,
Fitch has been
compensated for the provision of the ratings.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
--Criteria for Rating U.S. Equity REITs and REOCs, February 26,
2013;
--Treatment and Notching of Hybrids in Nonfinancial Corporate
and REIT Credit
Analysis, Dec. 13, 2012;
--Recovery Rating and Notching Criteria for Equity REITs, Nov.
12, 2012;
--Corporate Rating Methodology, Aug. 8, 2012.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.