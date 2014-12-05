(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, December 05 (Fitch) Growth risks headline this week's
edition of Fitch
Ratings' Inside Credit for both emerging market banks and
Eurozone corporate
bond issuance. Weak growth and the prospect of deflation in the
eurozone point
to increased mergers and acquisitions (M&A) for corporates in
the region, while
emerging markets banks should be able to offset challenges posed
by slower
growth and other challenges due to solid buffers and state
support.
'Although the current environment in the eurozone leaves
corporates with few
options for growth outside of mergers and acquisitions, issuance
should remain
strong next year amid record-low yields,' said Michael Larsson,
Director, Credit
Market Research. 'In addition, European high yield issuance is
set for another
record year, as volume in the first 10 months of 2014 has
already outpaced 2013
level by 6%.'
Separately, banks in emerging markets faced increasing
challenges this year due
to slower economic growth, higher interest rates, seasoning loan
books and, in
some cases, greater political uncertainty.
'While we expect these challenges to persist in 2015, bank
credit metrics and
ratings should be mostly resilient,' says James Watson, Managing
Director,
Emerging Europe Banks. 'For banks' stand-alone profiles, risks
are greatest in
China, but have also risen in Brazil and Russia.'
Other topics covered in this week's edition of Inside Credit
include:
--Limitations in global infrastructure investment;
--Payment increases for U.S. mortgage borrowers;
--Pricing concerns for Chinese Bank AT1/T2 Investors;
--Increased Insurance M&A in Europe;
--Macroeconomic challenges for Brazil's largest public banks;
--Increased leveraged loan default rates due to amend and extend
rules;
--The impact of China's bankruptcy law.
'Inside Credit' is a weekly snapshot of Fitch Ratings'
noteworthy content,
selected from all sectors and regions. To receive the weekly
edition,
distributed every Friday at 8am ET, please sign up here:
here
Media Relations: Alyssa Castelli, New York, Tel: +1 (212) 908
0540, Email:
alyssa.castelli@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at 'www.fitchratings.com'.
