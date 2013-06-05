(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 5 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Fitch Ratings presents in a newly published special report the French regions' budgetary
trends in 2013 and focuses on the challenges the regions will be facing. In particular, Fitch
points out that the reform of the French local tax system that started in 2010 has profoundly
modified the flexibility and dynamism of regional taxes. Regions are the local
authority tier most affected by the tax reforms. Alongside the stagnation of
resources in 2013 - mainly because of the freeze of state grants - this has
created a loss of autonomy for the regions. The lack of dynamism in most own
revenue should exacerbate this pressure.
Fitch expects the scope of regions' responsibilities - both mandatory and
non-mandatory - to broaden, as regions are likely to become the leading
authorities for economic development, notably in support to SMEs and innovation
within their territory. This decentralisation reform could also assign regions
some state responsibilities regarding vocational and professional training at
local level.
From 1 January 2014 regions will manage funds under the new EU structural funds
agenda, especially in economic development, education, innovation and planning.
Fitch considers that this new responsibility should give the regions increased
control over their capital financing process and raise the accountability of EU
funds.
During 2014-2020 French regions should receive roughly the same amount of EU
structural funds as in 2007-2013, i.e. EUR14.5bn. In addition, the 10 regions
whose GDP is 75%-90% of the EU average will be given the status of "transition
region".
Fitch considers that regions will face further financial constraints in 2013, as
reflected in their budget exercises. Like other local and regional governments
(LRGs), they have to participate in the national efforts to restore the public
finances balance. At end-2012 French regions had an estimated average operating
margin of 24%. Fitch expects the current balance to deteriorate as the regions'
current balance covered capital expenditure by only 62.1% in 2012, against 64%
in 2011.
Fitch expects French regions' debt to continue to rise, eventually to EUR20.7bn
in 2013, close to 90% of current revenue. However, debt payback ratios remain
healthy, around 3.6 years at end-2012. Our estimate is that debt metrics will
vary among the regions: Picardy ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+'), Nord-Pas-de-Calais and
Alsace have the worst debt payback ratios, close to six years, while those of
Bretagne ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'), Aquitaine and Midi-Pyrenees ('AA+'/Stable/'F1+')
are close to one year. Pressure on the regions' capital expenditure - EUR8.7bn
in 2012 - is likely to remain strong, particularly on high-speed rail projects.
The report entitled "French Regions Financial Monitor 2013 Navigating Through
Institutional Reforms and revenue Stagnation" is available at
