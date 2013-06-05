(Repeat for additional subscribers)

Fitch Ratings presents in a newly published special report the French regions' budgetary trends in 2013 and focuses on the challenges the regions will be facing. In particular, Fitch points out that the reform of the French local tax system that started in 2010 has profoundly modified the flexibility and dynamism of regional taxes. Regions are the local authority tier most affected by the tax reforms. Alongside the stagnation of resources in 2013 - mainly because of the freeze of state grants - this has created a loss of autonomy for the regions. The lack of dynamism in most own revenue should exacerbate this pressure.

Fitch expects the scope of regions' responsibilities - both mandatory and non-mandatory - to broaden, as regions are likely to become the leading authorities for economic development, notably in support to SMEs and innovation within their territory. This decentralisation reform could also assign regions some state responsibilities regarding vocational and professional training at local level.

From 1 January 2014 regions will manage funds under the new EU structural funds agenda, especially in economic development, education, innovation and planning. Fitch considers that this new responsibility should give the regions increased control over their capital financing process and raise the accountability of EU funds.

During 2014-2020 French regions should receive roughly the same amount of EU structural funds as in 2007-2013, i.e. EUR14.5bn. In addition, the 10 regions whose GDP is 75%-90% of the EU average will be given the status of "transition region".

Fitch considers that regions will face further financial constraints in 2013, as reflected in their budget exercises. Like other local and regional governments (LRGs), they have to participate in the national efforts to restore the public finances balance. At end-2012 French regions had an estimated average operating margin of 24%. Fitch expects the current balance to deteriorate as the regions' current balance covered capital expenditure by only 62.1% in 2012, against 64% in 2011.

Fitch expects French regions' debt to continue to rise, eventually to EUR20.7bn in 2013, close to 90% of current revenue. However, debt payback ratios remain healthy, around 3.6 years at end-2012. Our estimate is that debt metrics will vary among the regions: Picardy ('AA-'/Negative/'F1+'), Nord-Pas-de-Calais and Alsace have the worst debt payback ratios, close to six years, while those of Bretagne ('AA'/Stable/'F1+'), Aquitaine and Midi-Pyrenees ('AA+'/Stable/'F1+') are close to one year. Pressure on the regions' capital expenditure - EUR8.7bn in 2012 - is likely to remain strong, particularly on high-speed rail projects.

