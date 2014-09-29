(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, September 29 (Fitch) The latest Blackrock survey of
global insurance
company investment plans reinforces Fitch Ratings' view that
appetite for UK
infrastructure assets is strong, despite limited investment so
far. Our
discussions with insurers suggest infrastructure investment in
the UK has been
slow to take off for several reasons, including uncertainty
about capital
requirements and political risk, but this is starting to change.
According to a Financial Times report, the survey found that
nearly half of
insurers aim to allocate 15% or more of their portfolio to
assets such as
infrastructure and property in the next three years. Large
insurance companies
are increasingly looking at infrastructure as a way to pick up
yield amid the
current low interest rates. The very long maturities of many
infrastructure
investments can also closely match the liabilities of insurers
such as
Prudential, L&G and Pension Insurance Corporation (PIC) that
provide annuities
or guaranteed investment products.
The latest proposals on Solvency II mean these long-dated
high-yield
infrastructure investments could also get preferential
treatment. If the assets
qualify for the "matching adjustment", insurers' liabilities
could be
significantly reduced because of their buy-and-hold strategies.
But this may
require assets to be repackaged, as optionality and pre-payment
risk need to be
eliminated.
New government policies for infrastructure investment have had a
limited impact,
while a Labour Party proposal to create an independent
infrastructure commission
might not do much to reduce political risk. But together these
measures and
proposals indicate a desire to boost investment.
To make infrastructure investments worthwhile, insurers are
likely to look at
deals in the high tens to low hundreds of millions of pounds. As
the search for
yield is a key consideration, they will also probably be looking
at projects in
the 'BBB' rating category. This may explain why there has been
little demand for
the government's GBP40bn guarantee scheme for infrastructure
projects. The
guarantee is intended to transfer all project risk to the
Treasury and would
probably mean guaranteed debt was rated in line with the UK
sovereign. But
insurers are more likely to want to accept some project risk in
return for
higher yields.
Groups including AXA, L&G and Prudential have already announced
plans to invest
over GBP25bn in the sector in the next 10 years. Allianz
invested EUR700m in
wind farms, road building and other projects in 2013 and has
launched a GBP500m
fund in 2014. Prudential, L&G and PIC have already invested over
GBP860m in
social housing in the UK this year.
Contact:
David Prowse
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1250
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
Insurance
+44 20 3530 1249
Simon Kennedy
Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1387
Media Relations: Christian Giesen, Frankfurt am Main, Tel: +49
69 768076 232,
Email: christian.giesen@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.