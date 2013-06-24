(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, June 24 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings commented today that
under the agency's
rating methodologies, it could rate certain insurance and
reinsurance companies
at levels at least four notches higher than the sovereign rating
of Bermuda. In
contrast, in most other countries, insurance company ratings are
limited to that
of the sovereign, or up to one to two notches above the
sovereign. Fitch
generally views Bermuda-based (re)insurance organizations as
being highly
isolated from country-related risks in Bermuda.
Fitch provides these comments following the agency's June 7,
2013 downgrade of
Bermuda's long-term local currency (LC) Issuer Default Rating
(IDR) to 'AA-'
from 'AA+', which reflects four years of economic contraction,
sustained high
fiscal deficits, and increased government debt burden. The
Rating Outlook is
Negative and reflects continued uncertainty as to Bermuda's
fiscal and economic
trajectory and the lack of a credible fiscal consolidation
strategy.
The (re)insurance companies that Fitch rates that are either
Bermuda-domiciled
or have significant subsidiaries in Bermuda are generally strong
international
organizations, with a large and diverse global profile. These
companies' assets,
insurance premiums and underwriting exposures are spread across
many countries,
with very little originating in Bermuda.
In addition, Bermuda-based insurers tend to hold very little if
any Bermuda
sovereign debt or Bermuda currency. In addition, they maintain
relatively minor
investments in Bermuda banks and other Bermuda-based companies.
While most
Bermuda insurers have some level of deposits held at Bermuda
banks, these
amounts are generally quite limited. In addition, investment
custodians are
typically located outside of Bermuda.
As a result of this very limited linkage of Bermuda-based
(re)insurers to the
island's fiscal issues and local economy, Fitch believes stress
experienced by
Bermuda would have minimal impact on the credit quality of its
(re)insurers.
Currently, only three insurance groups within Fitch's rated
universe have
Bermuda domiciled ratings at or above Bermuda's LC IDR rating of
'AA-'. These
include operating company Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
ratings for ACE
Limited ('AA' IFS), PartnerRe Ltd. ('AA-' IFS) and Everest Re
Group, Ltd. ('AA-'
IFS). As such, Fitch would not expect to lower any of these IFS
ratings in the
event that Bermuda's LC sovereign rating was downgraded up to at
least an
additional three notches to 'A-'.
In the event of a more significant downgrade to Bermuda's
sovereign rating to
'BBB+' or below, Fitch would consider the circumstances at that
time to
determine if it would be appropriate to rate Bermuda insurance
organizations
more than four notches above Bermuda's LC sovereign rating.
