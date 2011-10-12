LONDON Oct 12 Recent cuts in Italy's sovereign credit rating caught up with the country's insurers on Wednesday when the Fitch rating agency warned it might downgrade them because of their heavy exposure to Italian government debt.

Fitch said it had revised its outlook on Italian life and non-life insurers to negative from stable, in a sign that it might cut their credit rating within the next two years.

"There is an intrinsic linkage between Italian insurer ratings and the sovereign rating," Fitch said.

Italian insurers hold tens of billions of euros of Italian sovereign bonds, seen at greater risk of default after Italy's stretched public finances prompted Fitch and rivals Moody's and S&P to lower its credit rating this month.

Italy ranks as one of the world's biggest sovereign debtors, and a default would also inflict losses on European insurers outside Italy, whose holdings of Italian debt dwarf their investments in distressed Greek government bonds.

Twenty-one leading European insurers had 151 billion euros ($206 billion) of Italian debt in June, against 8.5 billion euros of Greek debt, according to Barclays Capital.

Shares in Europe's leading insurers have lost nearly a third of their value in the past eight months amid fears they could be forced to raise cash to offset impairments on their government bond holdings as the eurozone debt crisis deepens.

However, analysts say European insurers are unlikely to follow the region's banks in requiring fresh capital at this stage, having built up and de-risked their reserves over the last three years.

Shares in Generali , Italy's biggest insurer, were 2.2 percent higher at 12.7 euros by 1520 GMT, underperforming a 3 percent rise in the Stoxx 600 European insurance index .

($1 = 0.733 Euros) (Reporting by Myles Neligan; Editing by David Hulmes)