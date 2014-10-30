(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: The Risk of Eurozone Deflation:
Insurers Would
Adapt
here
LONDON, October 30 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that eurozone
insurers would adapt to low interest rates, which would be the
main risk for
them in a deflationary environment. The agency expects the
strongest and largest
insurers would be proactive in response to deflation and
probably avoid
downgrades. Weaker or niche players may be more susceptible to
multiple adverse
influences and their ratings could be downgraded.
Fitch stated in September 2014 that although deflation is not
its base case
scenario for the eurozone economies, it represents a serious,
rising risk (see
'The Risk of Eurozone Deflation' at www.fitchratings.com). We
devised a scenario
in which deflation occurs: among other assumptions, inflation
falls to negative
1% for two years; economic growth drops to 0% for two years; the
German 10-year
bund yields 1%; and policy interest rates are unchanged. The
same assumptions
are used in this report.
The main concern for life insurers in a deflationary environment
is that
interest rates are low, harming earnings from fixed-rate bonds
in their
investment portfolios. Guaranteed liabilities pose a particular
threat, as
subdued earnings may be too small to meet long-term obligations.
The long-term
nature of policies means it may be some years before severe
difficulties arise.
Revenues, and the level of guaranteed payments, have already
fallen in response
to low interest rates, limiting potential flexibility.
Non-life insurers should be better placed than life insurers to
withstand
deflationary risks. Even so, investment earnings could fall,
placing greater
dependence on underwriting. Volumes of business could shrink in
response to
reduced consumption, smaller propensity to insure, smaller
replacement value of
insurable risks and greater competition. However, deflation
could contribute to
improved loss ratios as falling prices result in smaller claims'
payments and
additional reserve releases.
The report, entitled 'The Risk of Eurozone Deflation: Insurers
Would Adapt' is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Matthew Taylor
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1094
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Stephan Kalb
Senior Director
+49 69 768076 118
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
Applicable Criteria and Related Research:
Insurers Have Flexibility to Counteract Low Bond Yields
here
European Insurance: The Search for Investment Yield
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.