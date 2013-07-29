July 29 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)

The European Commission's proposed cap on interchange fees for credit card-based payment transactions would be unlikely to have a significant ratings impact on UK credit card ABS transactions, Fitch Ratings says. We have expected regulatory pressure on interchange fees for some time and it has also been mentioned as a risk factor in prospectuses for credit card ABS, which is why we have not given full credit to interchange in the past (we applied a haircut of at least 50% for UK credit cards).

Furthermore, interchange fees typically make a much smaller contribution to portfolio yield than interest income. In UK credit card master trusts, for example, interchange fees have typically contributed 10%-15% of portfolio yield. While we can't yet quantify the exact impact of the proposed cap, we believe it would be within our expectations and would therefore not expect yields to fall below our current yield assumptions.

If enacted, a cap could also have longer-term, indirect impacts on the composition and behaviour of credit card users. For example, banks may start to charge annual fees for credit cards to compensate for reduced interchange income, and some borrowers might give up their credit card rather than pay an annual fee. Fixed annual fees could become more stable (and could even be higher) than interchange fees, which vary with card use.

If card providers stopped offering the reward systems that are largely funded from interchange fees, card use behaviour could also change, reducing monthly payment rates, as those borrowers who use cards as a source of rewards rather than credit will often pay off their debt in full at the end of every month. On Wednesday, the Commission announced plans to cap interchange fees on credit card transactions at 0.3% of the value of the transaction (a 0.2% cap on debit card fees is also proposed). The caps would apply to cross-border transactions for 22 months and then be extended to domestic transactions.