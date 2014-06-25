(Repeat for additional subscribers)
June 25 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Banks and other market participants are increasingly looking to securitise residential
mortgage and small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) loan portfolios materially exposed to
refinanced or restructured assets in Europe, Fitch Ratings says. The variety of loan
restructurings means that if we were to rate such securitisation transactions
our credit analysis of these assets would have to be supported by detailed data
on their causes, terms, and outcome. We would also assess the servicer's
expertise in managing restructured assets.
The enquiries we have received on potential deals mainly concern collateral in
countries which have experienced sharp economic and/or housing market
corrections since the credit crisis. Restructured or refinanced loan portfolios
in Spain, for example, are estimated at EUR211.3bn at end-2013, equivalent to
15.3% of total lending to the private sector, of which around two-thirds are to
SME or corporate borrowers and a third to individuals, mostly via residential
mortgages.
We think the number of debt restructuring agreements in such countries will rise
over the coming months, reflecting deleveraging by the banking sector and recent
legislative initiatives. Spain's insolvency law has been modified, making
pre-insolvency debt restructuring agreements easier. Legal and regulatory
changes in Ireland have created incentives for mortgage lenders and borrowers to
agree long-term alternative repayment arrangements.
We are closely monitoring market developments on restructured or refinanced
loans that could be subject to a securitisation transaction or added to mortgage
cover pools. We expect lenders to use a wider range of restructuring techniques
in future, reflecting economic stabilisation and legal changes. These may
include maturity extensions, principal balance forgiveness, payment in kind, and
debt-to-equity transactions.
Seventy per cent of the restructured or refinanced exposure in Spain is
classified as either substandard or doubtful by lenders. This supports our view
that these assets are typically linked to weaker borrowers with potentially
adverse credit history. Nevertheless, restructured loans are expected to have
established a track record of payment under the restructured obligations. This
is because any lender who has formalised a restructuring plan to a troubled
borrower should have concluded that the changes would restore its financial or
business viability.
The credit analysis of any of these portfolios within the context of a
securitisation transaction would therefore have to be supported with a detailed,
loan-by-loan dataset that describes the nature of restructuring terms, borrower
circumstances before and after each restructuring, and the payment track record
since origination date. We would also take into account redefault rates
experienced by the lender following similar restructurings.
We would complement our quantitative analysis on restructured or refinanced
loans with an assessment of the lender or portfolio buyer's strategy regarding
restructurings and refinancings, and its ability to service such assets until
their full repayment.