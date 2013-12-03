(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector here HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report that although Taiwanese life insurers are poised to benefit from rising interest rates, the Sector Outlook for the sector remains Negative as Fitch expects interest rates to remain well below the cost of insurance liabilities. Rising interest rates would help improve returns from their assets, which have shorter duration than their insurance liabilities. However, interest rates will likely remain below the 3.5%-4.0% cost of insurance liabilities, limiting improvements to profitability. Falling bond values due to rising rates will also undermine the sector's moderate capitalisation (aggregate equity/assets ratio: 3.8% at end-August 2013). Fitch expects life insurers' cost of insurance liabilities to continue to trend downward, though at a slower pace. This is because of the growing share of foreign-currency-denominated policies, which usually carry higher guaranteed rates than policies in Taiwan new dollars. Furthermore, the benefits of low-cost policies sold in recent years to liability costs would reverse if they fail to replace these policies that mature with similarly low-cost products. This challenge would be more prominent for those insurers with strong first-year premium growth in interest-sensitive annuities and short-term endowments. Life insurers' shareholders' equity is vulnerable to potential losses that could result when their available-for-sale bonds are marked to market during a time of rising interest rates. Their risk-based capital ratios would weaken as a result of higher capital charges to reflect heightened interest-rate risks, as indicated by poor investment returns. For the non-life insurers, their Stable Sector Outlook is supported by their strong capital buffers and satisfactory underwriting performance, with combined ratios generally below 95%. Rising interest rates will help improve non-life insurers' investment returns by driving up the yields of bank deposits and fixed-income securities. Fitch expects non-life insurers to be more resilient to marked-to-market losses because they have lower exposure to long-dated fixed-income assets and robust capital buffers, with an aggregate equity-to-assets ratio of 29.7% at end-August 2013. They have also accumulated notable claims equalisation reserves of 17.3% of total assets by end-2012. A sustainable investment performance that effectively minimises the impact of negative interest spreads could lead to a positive revision of the life sector's outlook. This is likely to materialise if interest rates prove to be on a sustainable uptrend with 10-year government bond yields maintained above 2.5%. Further growth in new policies with low guaranteed rates could also improve life insurers' profitability. An increase in underwriting leverage and/or relaxations in underwriting standards could impair non-life insurers' credit strength, resulting in a negative outlook. Reduced geographic concentration of their insurance business in Taiwan, which is prone to natural disasters, could have a positive effect on the outlook for the sector. The report, '2014 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector', is available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above. Contacts: Joyce Huang Director +852 2263 9595 Fitch (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Jeffrey Liew Senior Director +852 2263 9939 Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.