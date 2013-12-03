(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a
new report that
although Taiwanese life insurers are poised to benefit from
rising interest
rates, the Sector Outlook for the sector remains Negative as
Fitch expects
interest rates to remain well below the cost of insurance
liabilities.
Rising interest rates would help improve returns from their
assets, which have
shorter duration than their insurance liabilities. However,
interest rates will
likely remain below the 3.5%-4.0% cost of insurance liabilities,
limiting
improvements to profitability. Falling bond values due to
rising rates will
also undermine the sector's moderate capitalisation (aggregate
equity/assets
ratio: 3.8% at end-August 2013).
Fitch expects life insurers' cost of insurance liabilities to
continue to trend
downward, though at a slower pace. This is because of the
growing share of
foreign-currency-denominated policies, which usually carry
higher guaranteed
rates than policies in Taiwan new dollars. Furthermore, the
benefits of low-cost
policies sold in recent years to liability costs would reverse
if they fail to
replace these policies that mature with similarly low-cost
products. This
challenge would be more prominent for those insurers with strong
first-year
premium growth in interest-sensitive annuities and short-term
endowments.
Life insurers' shareholders' equity is vulnerable to potential
losses that could
result when their available-for-sale bonds are marked to market
during a time of
rising interest rates. Their risk-based capital ratios would
weaken as a result
of higher capital charges to reflect heightened interest-rate
risks, as
indicated by poor investment returns.
For the non-life insurers, their Stable Sector Outlook is
supported by their
strong capital buffers and satisfactory underwriting
performance, with combined
ratios generally below 95%. Rising interest rates will help
improve non-life
insurers' investment returns by driving up the yields of bank
deposits and
fixed-income securities.
Fitch expects non-life insurers to be more resilient to
marked-to-market losses
because they have lower exposure to long-dated fixed-income
assets and robust
capital buffers, with an aggregate equity-to-assets ratio of
29.7% at end-August
2013. They have also accumulated notable claims equalisation
reserves of 17.3%
of total assets by end-2012.
A sustainable investment performance that effectively minimises
the impact of
negative interest spreads could lead to a positive revision of
the life sector's
outlook. This is likely to materialise if interest rates prove
to be on a
sustainable uptrend with 10-year government bond yields
maintained above 2.5%.
Further growth in new policies with low guaranteed rates could
also improve life
insurers' profitability.
An increase in underwriting leverage and/or relaxations in
underwriting
standards could impair non-life insurers' credit strength,
resulting in a
negative outlook. Reduced geographic concentration of their
insurance business
in Taiwan, which is prone to natural disasters, could have a
positive effect on
the outlook for the sector.
The report, '2014 Outlook: Taiwanese Insurance Sector', is
available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking on the link above.
