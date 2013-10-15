(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
CHICAGO, October 15 (Fitch) The rise in interest rates since May
has had a
significant impact on the value of securities reported on U.S.
bank balance
sheets, and smaller institutions appear to be taking somewhat
bigger hits,
according to Fitch. This suggests that large institutions did a
better job in
limiting bond portfolio losses by actively managing interest
rate risk during
the third quarter.
Fed data on unrealized gains and losses (UGL) in U.S. banks'
available-for-sale
securities indicate that the relative positions of the largest
25 domestic banks
improved relative to their smaller counterparts in the third
quarter,
particularly since interest rates retreated from recent highs
after the Fed
decided not to taper monetary stimulus in mid-September.
We believe this may reflect the impact of more active and
effective securities
portfolio management by large banks in the third quarter, when
interest rates
were significantly more volatile.
When calculating capital ratios under Basel III, large banks
that fall under the
"advanced approach" will be required to include changes in the
value of
securities holdings, period to period. Non-advanced approach
banks, meanwhile,
have the option to filter out UGL in calculating regulatory
capital. However,
Fitch notes that unrealized gains and losses will still impact
tangible capital
measures and will likely be incorporated into internal (and
perhaps external)
stress testing.
Banks reported significant declines in the value of their
portfolios as of the
end of the second quarter, after interest rates began to move
sharply higher in
May. But the largest domestic banks reported much larger hits
during that
period. The largest 25 banks saw portfolio values decline by
about 225 bps
relative to capital between the end of the first and second
quarters. At that
time, smaller banks reported a comparable decline of only 90
bps.
Through Sept. 25, Fed data indicated that the securities
portfolios of large
domestic banks had swung back into an unrealized gain position
from an
unrealized loss position in the prior week and through much of
the third
quarter. The $4 billion aggregate gain position for the large
banks represented
0.37% of total capital. Small banks, on the other hand, still
reported aggregate
unrealized losses representing 0.85% of capital as of Sept. 25.
Our analysis of data since 2010 indicates that smaller banks (as
defined by H.8
data) have done a noticeably better job at keeping UGL
volatility low during the
extended period of steadily low interest rates. Large banks,
during the same
period, built up capital to the point where somewhat larger UGL
swings during
volatile rate periods (like those seen in second and third
quarters) represent a
significantly smaller share of total capital.
