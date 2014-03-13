(Repeat for additional subscribers)
March 13 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
German wholesale banks' move into the internet savings market to diversify their funding
structure could be positive for their credit profiles and help them meet Basel III liquidity
requirements, Fitch Ratings says - although a shift towards retail deposits would increase
funding costs in the short term.
Diversification of funding is credit positive for wholesale banks, especially if
the duration of deposits is extended. For example, Deutsche Pfandbriefbank's pbb
direkt extended its term deposit accounts to five and 10 years, even though most
of the savings volume is for one and three years. Retail deposits can help
wholesale banks meet Basel's Net Stable Funding and Liquidity Coverage ratios
because deposits of less than a year have a higher weighting than short-term
wholesale funding for the treatment of stable funding.
But deposits originated through the internet tend to be price sensitive.
Competition is likely to remain intense, so a shift from cheaper unsecured
institutional funding to retail deposits will put pressure on net interest
margins. In addition, it is uncertain how these funds, which do not offer a
broad customer relationship, will react in times of stress.
Internet deposits appear to be growing faster than traditional, branch-based
ones in Germany. Deposits from individuals grew 28% to EUR1.8bn at end-2013 from
EUR1.4bn at end-2007. But some sub-segments have been more aggressive with
internet deposits. Deposits for regional banks, which include direct banks, grew
54% to EUR308bn. Specialised real estate lenders' deposits increased 2.9x to
EUR4.9bn. Internet deposits collected by non-retail banks are not yet material,
but could prove important for individual banks in these two segments.
Specialised real estate lenders fund themselves in wholesale markets, including
Pfandbriefe, but are now gathering internet deposits. Last week, Deutsche
Pfandbriefbank announced that deposits at pbb direkt, launched in March 2013,
exceeded EUR1bn. IKB has attracted deposits from around 50,000 private customers
via its online offer and Corealcredit Bank entered the market in 2012.
Collecting German retail deposits through direct banking channels is relatively
simple once compliance and operational processes are dealt with because of the
strength of the deposit and institution protection schemes. Foreign banks were
ahead of domestic banks in this market and very successful in building up a
deposit base early on.