(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, October 03 (Fitch) Tightened tax rules on U.S.
companies seeking to
re-domicile headquarters in countries with more favorable tax
systems are
pressuring some companies to reconsider that type of strategic
move, according
to Fitch Ratings.
On Thursday October 2, Salix Pharmaceuticals (Salix) ended its
$2.7 billion
merger agreement with Cosmo Pharmaceuticals (Cosmo), saying a
"changed political
environment has created more uncertainty" regarding any benefit
the company had
expected to receive via a transaction.
Changes announced under the new regulation include taxing
certain intercompany
loans. This potentially subjects foreign undistributed earnings
to taxation
where these are indirectly repatriated to the US through the new
corporate
structure as so-called 'hop-scotch loans'.
It remains unclear how many other firms with similar inversion
deals pending
will reconsider or alter their plans; several announced
transactions lie in
wait. In the healthcare sector, these include Abbvie's merger
with Shire,
Medtronic's acquisition of Covidien, and the sale of Abbott
Labs' non-US generic
drug unit to Mylan.
As the new U.S. Department of Treasury rules aim to make access
to non-US cash
for inverted firms more difficult, other inversion deals could
be affected.
Ensuring completion of these deals could mean incremental
external financing may
be required. This could possibly result in higher gross debt
leverage and/or
longer repayment horizons. Some deals, like Salix-Cosmo, could
fall apart if the
incremental cost of such financing is too great.
In response to the new rules, Medtronic reaffirmed its
commitment to purchase
Covidien on Friday October 3, saying it will use approximately
$16 billion in
new US debt financing for the acquisition and will not use
approximately $13.5
billion of cash from its foreign subsidiaries. The funding plan
will result in
higher gross leverage and interest expense for the next several
years, according
to the company. Medtronic stated in its press release that all
terms and
conditions of the merger agreement remain unchanged.
Companies in other sectors are also considering pending
inversion deals. Burger
King Worldwide's deal with Canadian-based Tim Hortons likely
will not be
deterred by the new rules as Fitch believes the structure of the
combination
transaction will help the firm avoid some challenges. U.S.-based
Chiquita Brands
International, Inc.'s (Chiquita) proposed all-stock acquisition
of Dublin-based
Fyffes plc, which would create the world's largest banana
company, also remains
on the table as Chiquita also evaluates an unsolicited $13 per
share cash buyout
offer from Brazilian-based juice company Cutrale Group and
investment firm Safra
Group.
Contact:
Jacob Bostwick
Director
Corporate Finance, Healthcare
+1 312 368-3169
Fitch Ratings
70 W. Madison Street
Chicago, IL 60602
John Boulton
Director
Credit Policy
+44 20 3530 1673
Fitch Ratings
30 North Colonnade, Canary Wharf
London
Carla Norfleet Taylor, CFA
Director, Corporates
+1 312 368-3195
Kellie Geressy-Nilsen
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+1 212 908-9123
Fitch Ratings
33 Whitehall Street
New York, NY
Media Relations: Brian Bertsch, New York, Tel: +1 212-908-0549,
Email:
brian.bertsch@fitchratings.com.
