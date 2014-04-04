(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 4 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Improved investor sentiment towards Italian banks and the search for yield are positive at a
time when many Italian lenders are taking actions to strengthen capital, Fitch Ratings says.
This may open up the Basel III-compliant capital securities market for some Italian banks, to
help them meet the markets' requirement for higher loss-absorbing capital and combat
capital shortfalls that might arise from the ECB's comprehensive assessment this
year.
Last week UniCredit was the first Italian bank to issue additional Tier 1 (AT1)
capital notes. We rate the USD1.25bn notes at 'BB-', five notches off the bank's
'bbb+' Viability Rating (VR). The notching reflects the notes' higher expected
loss severity relative to senior unsecured creditors (two notches) and higher
non-performance risk (three notches), in line with similar bank securities in
other European countries.
The AT1 instruments will boost UniCredit's capitalisation. We assign 50% equity
credit to the notes for our capital analysis. In contrast, we do not assign any
equity credit to most of the existing legacy Tier 1 capital securities issued by
Italian banks.
We believe other banks in Italy, most likely the larger national champions, will
tap the AT1 market in the medium term, following UniCredit's lead. Italian
lenders have been later than other banks in large European countries in issuing
Basel III-compliant securities. However, investor confidence has improved for
southern European banks in general, and UniCredit's deal comes after AT1 issues
by Santander and Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (the latter issuance is also
rated five notches off the bank's VR).
International investor interest appears to have returned for Italian banks more
broadly. Monte dei Paschi di Siena, a bank undergoing significant restructuring,
returned to the senior unsecured market last week for the first time since July
2012, with a EUR1bn five-year senior unsecured issue (rated 'BBB'). Order books
for recent bond issues have been oversubscribed, spreads have generally
tightened this year and the FTSE Italia All-Share Banks index has risen 33% in
the year to date. This confidence could help Italian banks rebalance funding
profiles and strengthen capital.
Improving market confidence is also likely to benefit capital at banks issuing
new shares. Some large and mid-sized banks we rate in Italy have announced over
EUR7bn of capital raisings to be completed in 2014. Some of these are likely to
be completed in 2Q. The equity increases are largely underwritten, but positive
investor sentiment should improve banks' access to equity markets. This is
important for many Italian banks, particularly while profit generation is weak.