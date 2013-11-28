(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, November 28 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says corporate
downgrades continued to
outpace upgrades in 3Q13 but to a lesser extent than in previous
quarters. The
volume of bonds downgraded halved compared with 2Q13, with the
downgrade-to-upgrade ratio dropping to 2.5:1 from 4.6:1 in 1H13.
A rise in
downgrades in the financial sector was insufficient to push the
share of
outstanding bonds affected (0.9%) beyond the year-to-date
average.
Recovering sentiment is helping to drive down yields and spreads
to lower
levels, providing appealing conditions for issuers to refinance
and extend
maturities in what may turn out to be a window of opportunity
before the
resumption of US debt ceiling negotiations in January and the
possibility of US
QE tapering in 1Q14.
Issuers in the eurozone saw a rise in their share of overall
downgrades in 3Q13
compared with the previous quarter, but the overall trend for
the region has
been one of stabilisation. Firms in the eurozone accounted for
74% of total
downgrade volume in the year through September - a 16pp decline
from 2012. The
improvement was more pronounced for financials, declining to 38%
from 63%.
Total corporate bond issuance was down 26% in the year through
October, compared
with 10M12, driven by financials (negative 39%) as institutions
cut back on
covered bond issuance by 60% as part of on-going deleveraging
efforts. The share
of total issuance by financials declined to a new post crisis
low of 57% - down
10pp from the 2012 level. Attractive market conditions were
behind an October
spike in senior unsecured issuance by financials, contrasting
with an overall
downward trend that has seen the lowest volume since the
financial crisis.
Firms have been boosting their issuance of floating rate notes
(FRNs) as
investors grow increasingly concerned about duration risk.
Non-financials grew
their share of FRNs to 16% in the year through October, compared
to 6% in 2012.
The trend is in line with overall investor interest to seek out
floating-rate
opportunities.
In an effort to counter increasingly scarce yields, investors
are accepting
lower quality and longer duration bonds. In the European
high-yield bond market,
the eight-fold rise in payment-in-kind issuance in the year
through October is
part of this trend as is the growing industry and geographical
diversity.
More information is available in the report, 'EMEA Corporate
Bonds: Rating and
Issuance Trends', which is available at www.fitchratings.com or
by clicking the
link above.
Contact:
Michael Larsson
Associate Director
+44 20 3530 1260
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Monica Insoll
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1060
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
