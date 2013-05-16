(Repeat for Additional Subscribers)

May 16

European investors believe that the Cyprus bank resolution has increased the risk that sovereigns will be less likely to support future bank bail-outs, according to a Fitch Ratings investor survey conducted in April.

A clear majority of 80% of investors interpret the recent Cyprus bank resolution, which involved the imposition of losses on uninsured depositors and senior bondholders at the country's two largest banks, as some form of precedent for other eurozone countries to bail-in senior bank creditors. However, there was significant variance on how widely bail-in could be applied, highlighting the political and practical complexity of imposing losses on senior creditors. 26% of investors believe the weakening of sovereign support for senior debt affects banks in all eurozone countries. 53% believe it would be more narrowly applied to those countries that need a bail-out, 40% of whom think it would only affect banks in small eurozone states requiring a financial rescue. A fifth of investors said they do not think Cyprus set a precedent and feel more sanguine about bank support in other parts of the eurozone.

Investors focused on financial institutions see bail-in as more likely than the wider group. In total, 89% of these specialists believe sovereign support has been eroded and 43% see this applying widely across the whole eurozone compared with 22% of the generalists. Only 11% of the experts did not think Cyprus set any form of precedent.

The latest survey also shows how investors have reined in their early-year optimism about the outlook for banks. Only 44% of respondents now expect fundamental credit conditions for the sector to improve, down from 64% in our poll three months ago. This was mirrored in the downturn in sentiment for sovereigns.

The Q213 survey was conducted between 3 April and 7 May and represents the views of managers of an estimated USD8.6 trillion of fixed-income assets. We will publish the full survey results in mid-May.