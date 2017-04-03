(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
HONG KONG/JAKARTA/SINGAPORE, April 02 (Fitch) Most attendees at
Fitch Ratings'
Indonesia Credit Briefing held in Jakarta were optimistic about
Indonesia's
prospects and felt that now was the time to increase exposure to
the country.
Domestic political turbulence was seen as the biggest risk to
this upbeat
outlook in 2017, with almost half of the 220 investors, analysts
and members of
the business community who attended placing it ahead of US
interest rate rises
and trade protectionism.
Over 70% of attendees surveyed on 23 March said that now is the
time to increase
exposure to Indonesia, up from around 50% last year. They were
particularly
optimistic about infrastructure investment. Almost 90% of our
attendees expected
capital spending to increase significantly in 2017 and 2018,
while construction
was the sector expected to benefit the most from government
policies. The recent
increase in debt issuance by state-owned enterprises to finance
infrastructure
projects supports these views.
Indonesia's improving track record of macroeconomic stability
was also apparent
in our survey. The authorities no longer appear to be chasing
overly ambitious
growth targets, and are instead putting more focus on containing
inflation and
external imbalances. Accordingly, only 28% of those surveyed
were expecting Bank
Indonesia (BI) to cut rates this year, even though the economy
is still
performing slightly below potential.
Almost half of attendees felt that Indonesia's external
vulnerabilities had
fallen over the past couple of years, while 30% said they had
increased. The
persistent current-account deficit and large stock of government
securities held
abroad continue to make Indonesia sensitive to shifts in market
sentiment.
However, the current-account deficit shrank from around 3% of
GDP in 2014 to
less than 2% last year. We also believe that corporates are now
well-positioned
to deal with potential currency volatility, partly as a result
of new minimum
requirements on hedging and ratings for foreign-currency debt.
Not all attendees
agreed with this view, with three-quarters either "somewhat" or
"very" concerned
about corporates' foreign-currency debt burden.
Worries about domestic politics most likely reflect the tense
Jakarta governor
election campaign. The incumbent, Basuki Tjahaja Purnama (known
by his nickname,
Ahok), was charged with blasphemy in November and has faced
large-scale protests
organised by Islamic groups. We do not view instability in
Jakarta as a
significant direct risk to the economy, but rising opposition to
Ahok could be
been seen as a challenge to his close ally, President Joko
Widodo, popularly
known as Jokowi.
Indonesia's difficult business environment has gradually
improved since a strong
reform drive was launched by Jokowi's government in September
2015. The reforms
should support investment and medium term growth, and were a key
factor in our
decision to put the sovereign rating on Positive Outlook in
December. Political
developments that stall reforms or increase obstacles to their
implementation
could undermine this positive momentum.
We were surprised that most attendees' expressed some concern
over the likely
impact of Basel III adoption by 2019 on bank capital and
liquidity. In the view
of our banking analysts, most of the large banks would have
already met the
Basel III capital requirements if the maximum additional capital
charges were
applied at end-2016, and they also have ample liquidity. With
regards to
proposed bail-in measures for the banking sector, attendees
seemed to question
the credibility of such a measure, with only one-fifth of the
audience believing
it would affect sovereign support for uninsured depositors and
senior bond
holders.
