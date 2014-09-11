(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
NEW YORK, September 11 (Fitch) Tuesday's unveiling of Apple Pay
is widely
expected to further bolster growth of the evolving mobile
payments landscape.
Apple may be better positioned to succeed where other
institutions have had
limited success given the company's financial resources and
history of strong
new product adoption, according to Fitch Ratings.
We believe that the impact of any success on the payments
industry remains
uncertain and will depend on a number of factors including
customer acceptance,
merchant conversion and continued support from the payment
networks (e.g. Visa,
MasterCard, American Express) and banks. Thus far, 11 banks,
representing 83% of
the credit card purchase volume in the US, have or are expected
to agree to
support Apple Pay.
Over the short term, card issuers could benefit from higher
transaction volumes
and enhanced security, but a key unknown lies within the
undisclosed contracts
and how much of the card economics and control of transaction
data will be ceded
to Apple.
Fitch does not view the unveiling of Apple Pay as a watershed
moment for the
nascent mobile payments industry, but we recognize its potential
to disrupt the
payments landscape longer term.
We see Apple's present strategy with Apple Pay as enhancing the
brand by
contributing to the company's services while boosting the
attractiveness of its
suite of products that consumers are increasingly integrating
into their lives.
As mobile payments continue to grow and Apple is able to drive
substantial
consumer adoption of Apple Pay, Fitch believes Apple could
re-evaluate its
strategy and attempt to renegotiate its contracts and erode the
card companies'
incremental volume gains. Other technology firms behind mobile
payment methods
could ultimately do so as well.
In the US, Apple's timing appears ideal given that the payments
industry is
transitioning to Europay, MasterCard and Visa (EMV) technology
in 2015. As part
of this transition, merchants will be upgrading their
point-of-sale terminals
and, depending on the early results of Apply Pay, could decide
to include the
ability to accept near field communication (NFC) technology in
their upgrades.
Fitch believes this could significantly bolster consumer
acceptance and growth
in mobile payments, while serving to reduce data breaches and
fraud more
prevalent with the existing card payment framework.
The NFC technology on the iPhone is not a new development and
has been made
available previously on other types of mobile phones and cards,
yet has failed
to become widely used by consumers. The security features of
touch pay,
including no visible card numbers, dynamic transaction
identifiers and finger
print identification at the point of sale are advances beyond
traditional card
payment means.
Apple's capacity to educate consumers on how security is
improved could lead to
greater acceptance and higher usage of mobile payment
technology. Wider use of
phone payments could trim back card fraud over the longer term,
which alone may
be a rationale for banks and card firms to be amenable to the
Apple Pay service.
