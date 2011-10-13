BRUSSELS Oct 13 Ireland's credit rating stands to improve and the country could return to borrowing on the markets in 2013 as planned, ratings agency Fitch told Reuters on Thursday, while urging Europe to introduce a system of restructuring country debt.

"Assuming no material deterioration of the euro zone crisis, I think it is feasible for Ireland to be back in the markets in 2013, if they continue to do the right things and are able to make progress on deficit reduction," said Tony Stringer, a country debt analyst.

"If they continue to make progress and regain market access their rating could improve over the medium term," Stringer said.

Stringer's comments strike an optimistic note for Ireland's future rating, in contrast to Fitch's current ranking of the country at the second-lowest level of investment grade debt. This also comes with a negative outlook, signalling the threat of a further downgrade.

Stringer also urged the introduction of a ??? system to cope with countries that are insolvent. The European Stability Mechanism, a permanent euro zone support regime, includes a framework to deal with sovereign debt default that could be in place as soon as next year.

"Recapitalising banks is one potential policy option but at least as important is a resolution mechanism for sovereigns and banks that would be an effective sanction for insolvent issuers and addresses... irresponsible borrowing."

He said that the existing deal with owners of Greek bonds for a modest loss did not go far enough.

"A larger haircut for existing bondholders than what has been agreed... would provide a more sustainable platform for Greece," he said. "The existing deal doesn't provide significant debt relief for Greece."

Stringer also warned of a lending freeze.

"We are back where we were in 2008 in terms of a freezing up in credit markets," he said.

"We are starting to see the same kind of phenomenon again. Banks are wary of lending to each other. There are concerns that it is comparable with what happened after the Lehman's collapse." (Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)