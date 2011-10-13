By John O'Donnell
| BRUSSELS
BRUSSELS Oct 13 Ireland's credit rating
stands to improve and the country could return to borrowing on
the markets in 2013 as planned, ratings agency Fitch told
Reuters on Thursday, while urging Europe to introduce a system
of restructuring country debt.
"Assuming no material deterioration of the euro zone crisis,
I think it is feasible for Ireland to be back in the markets in
2013, if they continue to do the right things and are able to
make progress on deficit reduction," said Tony Stringer, a
country debt analyst.
"If they continue to make progress and regain market access
their rating could improve over the medium term," Stringer said.
Stringer's comments strike an optimistic note for Ireland's
future rating, in contrast to Fitch's current ranking of the
country at the second-lowest level of investment grade debt.
This also comes with a negative outlook, signalling the threat
of a further downgrade.
Stringer also urged the introduction of a ???
system to cope with countries that are insolvent. The
European Stability Mechanism, a permanent euro zone support
regime, includes a framework to deal with sovereign debt default
that could be in place as soon as next year.
"Recapitalising banks is one potential policy option but at
least as important is a resolution mechanism for sovereigns and
banks that would be an effective sanction for insolvent issuers
and addresses... irresponsible borrowing."
He said that the existing deal with owners of Greek bonds
for a modest loss did not go far enough.
"A larger haircut for existing bondholders than what has
been agreed... would provide a more sustainable platform for
Greece," he said. "The existing deal doesn't provide significant
debt relief for Greece."
Stringer also warned of a lending freeze.
"We are back where we were in 2008 in terms of a freezing up
in credit markets," he said.
"We are starting to see the same kind of phenomenon again.
Banks are wary of lending to each other. There are concerns that
it is comparable with what happened after the Lehman's
collapse."
(Reporting by John O'Donnell; editing by Rex Merrifield)