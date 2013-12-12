(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014: Outlook: Irish Banks
here
LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) The two largest Irish banks are
likely to turn
profitable in 2014 for the first time since 2009, Fitch Ratings
says. This is
one of the drivers for our Stable Outlook for the sector as
internal capital
generation is essential for reducing Irish banks' use of
perpetual preferred
stock to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements. However,
capital ratios
are likely to fall further for 2013 due to losses which could be
exacerbated
following the Central Bank of Ireland's (CBoI) balance sheet
assessment.
Initial indications from the central bank's review suggest that
further
impairment charges could be taken by the banks in 2013, so they
are likely to
report losses. Combined with higher risk weight requirements,
the impact on
capital ratios could be significant (up to 360bp for the
country's largest bank,
Bank of Ireland (BOI), according to CBoI's estimate). However,
this should place
the banks in a better position to be sustainably profitable in
the medium term,
ahead of the ECB's asset quality review (AQR) and stress test in
2014.
The two largest banks, BOI and AIB, are on a path to
profitability. A
significant reduction in funding costs since 2H12 has helped
earnings. This was
mainly from lower deposit pricing and the removal of fees when
the Irish Bank
Eligible Liabilities Guarantee scheme expired at end-1Q13. We
expect loan
impairment charges to reduce gradually next year as the flow of
new impaired
loans slows and house prices stabilise. We believe BOI is likely
to report
profits in 2014 and AIB to achieve monthly profits by 2H14.
But there will still be challenges for asset quality. A weak
commercial property
sector and regulatory pressure to resolve a high proportion of
forborne loans
and long-term arrears could derail improvements to asset
quality. Impaired loans
typically have high loan-to-values and rely on collateral, which
are difficult
to resolve in the short- or medium-term, so are harder to
recover. We believe
Irish banks will become long-term property managers for many of
these loans and
keep properties on their balance sheets for some time. The final
criteria
applicable for the AQR and stress tests are another uncertainty
for asset
quality.
Applying 2019 Basel III rules, which exclude perpetual
preference shares
received as part of the state recapitalisation process, we
estimate that Common
Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios would reduce to 5% in BOI and 4% in
AIB at end-June
2013, which are weak in view of the high levels of net impaired
loans to equity.
This underscores the need for these banks to be capital
generative through
profitability before their credit profiles can stabilise on a
sustainable basis.
BOI has begun to make preparations to reduce its reliance on the
perpetual
preference shares, but for AIB, we believe this will happen
later and could
prove more difficult.
For more details on our expectations for Irish banks in the
coming year, see
"2014 Outlook: Irish Banks", published today at
www.fitchratings.com.
Contact:
Denzil De Bie
Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1592
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.