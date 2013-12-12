(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2014: Outlook: Irish Banks here LONDON, December 12 (Fitch) The two largest Irish banks are likely to turn profitable in 2014 for the first time since 2009, Fitch Ratings says. This is one of the drivers for our Stable Outlook for the sector as internal capital generation is essential for reducing Irish banks' use of perpetual preferred stock to meet minimum regulatory capital requirements. However, capital ratios are likely to fall further for 2013 due to losses which could be exacerbated following the Central Bank of Ireland's (CBoI) balance sheet assessment. Initial indications from the central bank's review suggest that further impairment charges could be taken by the banks in 2013, so they are likely to report losses. Combined with higher risk weight requirements, the impact on capital ratios could be significant (up to 360bp for the country's largest bank, Bank of Ireland (BOI), according to CBoI's estimate). However, this should place the banks in a better position to be sustainably profitable in the medium term, ahead of the ECB's asset quality review (AQR) and stress test in 2014. The two largest banks, BOI and AIB, are on a path to profitability. A significant reduction in funding costs since 2H12 has helped earnings. This was mainly from lower deposit pricing and the removal of fees when the Irish Bank Eligible Liabilities Guarantee scheme expired at end-1Q13. We expect loan impairment charges to reduce gradually next year as the flow of new impaired loans slows and house prices stabilise. We believe BOI is likely to report profits in 2014 and AIB to achieve monthly profits by 2H14. But there will still be challenges for asset quality. A weak commercial property sector and regulatory pressure to resolve a high proportion of forborne loans and long-term arrears could derail improvements to asset quality. Impaired loans typically have high loan-to-values and rely on collateral, which are difficult to resolve in the short- or medium-term, so are harder to recover. We believe Irish banks will become long-term property managers for many of these loans and keep properties on their balance sheets for some time. The final criteria applicable for the AQR and stress tests are another uncertainty for asset quality. Applying 2019 Basel III rules, which exclude perpetual preference shares received as part of the state recapitalisation process, we estimate that Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratios would reduce to 5% in BOI and 4% in AIB at end-June 2013, which are weak in view of the high levels of net impaired loans to equity. This underscores the need for these banks to be capital generative through profitability before their credit profiles can stabilise on a sustainable basis. BOI has begun to make preparations to reduce its reliance on the perpetual preference shares, but for AIB, we believe this will happen later and could prove more difficult. For more details on our expectations for Irish banks in the coming year, see "2014 Outlook: Irish Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Denzil De Bie Director Financial Institutions +44 20 3530 1592 Fitch Ratings Limited 30 North Colonnade London Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.