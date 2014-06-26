(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italy Bank Asset Quality Clean-Up
Slow Without
NPL Sales
here
LONDON/MILAN, June 26 (Fitch) The clean-up of Italian banks'
asset-quality
problems will remain gradual unless there are more substantial
disposals of
problem loans. Fitch Ratings today published a report detailing
the impact of
recent tax changes, NPL portfolio sales and capital raising on
loan provisions.
The Italian Revenue Agency's revised tax guidelines published
this month allow
larger amounts of loan-loss charges and write-offs to be
deducted for tax
purposes. The changes give banks greater flexibility to address
the underlying
asset quality of portfolios, and will encourage lenders to clean
up balance
sheets, lower impaired loan ratios and improve coverage over
time. However, we
do not think the recent tax changes on loan provisions will be
sufficient to
materially lower banks' impaired loan burden.
The report goes on to evaluate the actions many Italian lenders
are taking to
strengthen capital; and the risk that some Italian banks may
fail the European
Central Bank's stress test. In most instances failures are
likely to be
technical because ongoing capital-strengthening actions are due
to have been
largely completed to fill capital gaps by the time the exercise
is completed in
4Q14. But there is a risk that a few medium-sized banks,
particularly ones with
large unreserved NPLs, may need to take further actions to meet
capital
shortfalls.
The full report 'Italian Bank Asset Quality Clean-Up Will Be
Slow Without Larger
NPL Sales' is available to subscribers at www.fitchratings.com
or by clicking
on the link.
Contact:
Francesca Vasciminno
Senior Director
Financial Institutions
+44 20 3530 1172
Fitch Ratings
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
Milan, 20123
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
Elaine.Bailey@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.