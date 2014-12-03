(The following statement was released by the rating agency) Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: 2015 Outlook: Italian Banks here LONDON/MILAN, December 03 (Fitch) Downside risks for Italian banks have reduced, but asset-quality deterioration, an unsupportive economy and structurally weak profitability keep the outlook for the sector negative, Fitch Ratings says. These pressures are likely to encourage further rationalisation and potentially consolidation among Italian banks. Our outlook for Italian banks has been negative for four consecutive years. Material downside risks are more contained in 2015 due to the severe deterioration since 2011 and increased external scrutiny (including the ECB's comprehensive assessment). We expect impaired loans to grow more slowly, although they are likely to rise further in 2015 until there is a firmer economic recovery. The weak economy and long workout periods mean impaired loans are likely to remain on banks' balance sheets for a long time, and are unlikely to reach peaks soon, in the absence of significant disposals. The domestic economy is also unlikely to support transaction volumes and banks' profitability in a meaningful way, with our GDP growth forecast for 2015 at a modest 0.6%. Overall bank appetite to lend, and demand for credit, is likely to remain subdued, even with the ECB's targeted longer-term refinancing operations. Operating returns are likely to remain unattractive due to weak lending volumes, margin compression and large, albeit reducing, loan impairment charges. Italian banks' commercial banking business models focused on domestic corporates, SMEs and private individuals are likely to evolve and adapt to improve returns. Banks are rationalising branches, changing service models, adopting new technology and focusing on less capital intensive, fee-income generating activities. But it will be challenging to improve structural profitability. This may lead to further domestic consolidation, especially as size becomes increasingly important to offset the high costs of regulation. We believe M&A is most likely among medium-sized banks, where structural problems are most prevalent. For more details on our expectations for Italian banks in the coming year, see "2015 Outlook: Italian Banks", published today at www.fitchratings.com. Contact: Francesca Vasciminno Senior Director Financial Institutions +39 02 87 90 87 225 Fitch Italia S.p.A. V.lo Santa Maria alla Porta, 1 20123 Milan Erwin van Lumich Managing Director Financial Institutions +34 93 323 8403 Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153, Email: elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.