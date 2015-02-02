(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Italian Insurers Resilient Amid
Challenging
Operating Conditions
here
LONDON, February 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new report
that Italian
insurers' profit and capital adequacy are likely to be resilient
amid
challenging domestic operating conditions. This underpins the
stable rating and
sector outlooks.
The resilience is due to Fitch's expectations of positive
underwriting results
in non-life in 2015, despite softening prices in the dominant
motor business. In
addition, the reduction in minimum guaranteed returns to zero
makes profits and
capital of Italian life insurers less sensitive, albeit not
immune, to changes
in interest rates.
These factors continue to be offset by high concentration risk
in life insurers'
investment portfolios. Italian insurers hold significant amounts
of government
and corporate debt in their investment portfolios, largely
backing insurance
liabilities. Compounded with their exposure to the domestic
economy, this means
there is a strong link between their ratings and those of the
Italian sovereign
(BBB+/Stable). Any change to Italy's rating or Outlook could
trigger a change in
insurers' ratings or Outlooks.
Fitch expects Italian insurers' non-life premium income to
remain under pressure
in 2015 due to declining rates in the motor market and stiff
competition in
commercial lines. As a result, prospects for growth are subdued
and non-life
profitability will be weaker than in 2014. Nonetheless, Fitch
expects the
Italian non-life market to achieve technical profitability in
2015.
Fitch expects life regular premiums to show increases in the low
single digits
in 2015, and positive net inflows. The agency expects lapse
rates to be stable,
provided there are no financial market shocks.
Italian insurers' life earnings are sensitive to the effects of
changes in
interest rates and credit spreads. Fitch expects interest-rate
risk to slowly
decline, reflecting the lower guarantees on new business and the
run-down of
older business with higher guarantees. This ongoing de-risking
is positive for
insurers' ratings.
The report "Italian Insurers Resilient Amid Challenging
Operating Conditions" is
available at www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Media Relations: Elaine Bailey, London, Tel: +44 203 530 1153,
Email:
elaine.bailey@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.