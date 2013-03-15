(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
LONDON, March 15 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says that Societa Reale
Mutua di
Assicurazioni (RMA), its core subsidiary Reale Seguros and ITAS
Mutua's (ITAS)
ratings are not directly affected by the downgrade of Italy's
Long-term foreign
and local currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) to 'BBB+' from
'A-', with a
Negative Outlook (see "Fitch Downgrades Italy to 'BBB+'; Outlook
Negative" dated
8 March 2013 at www.fitchratings.com).
RMA and Reale Seguros have an Insurer Financial Strength (IFS)
rating of 'BBB+',
with a Negative Outlook; ITAS has an IFS Rating of 'BBB', with a
Negative
Outlook.
Fitch will review these entities' FY12 results and discuss these
with
management.
The review will focus on the actual and expected evolution of
profitability and
capital adequacy.
Contacts:
Federico Faccio
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1394
Fitch Ratings Limited
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Clara Hughes (RMA and Reale Seguros)
Senior Director
+44 20 3530 1249
Sergio Ciaramella (ITAS)
Director
+39 02 879087 216
Chris Waterman
Managing Director
+44 20 3530 1168
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Applicable Criteria and Related Research
Insurance Rating Methodology â€” Amended
here
ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.