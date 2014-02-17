LONDON, February 17 (Fitch) The resignation of Prime Minister
Enrico Letta and
his replacement by Democratic Party (PD) leader Matteo Renzi
underscores the
volatility of Italian politics, Fitch Ratings says. Renzi will
be Italy's fourth
prime minister since November 2011. Uncertainty about the
durability of
governments and their capacity for structural reform and fiscal
consolidation is
one reason for the Negative Outlook on Italy's 'BBB+' rating.
This is the latest episode of political volatility since last
February's
inconclusive parliamentary elections (increased political
uncertainty, combined
with the depth of Italy's recession, prompted our downgrade to
'BBB+' in March).
Letta's "grand coalition", which took office in April, has
already changed shape
because of the split in the centre-right that created the New
Centre Right (NCD)
party. Despite the coalition's legislative majority, policies
like those in the
draft 2014 budget reflected political bargaining and disputes
between and within
the major political parties.
It is not yet clear what continuity there will be between
Renzi's administration
and Letta's. NCD leader Angelino Alfano has said that
negotiations on a new
government's composition and policy programme should not be
rushed. Although the
PD largely backed Renzi's challenge, it is not certain that he
will receive full
support on policy, especially in the upper house.
So even if there is a quicker political reconfiguration than
last spring, the
new prime minister will probably face similar challenges to his
predecessor in
building and holding together a government that can agree and
enact reforms
that, Fitch believes, would boost Italian economic
competitiveness and growth,
and comply with EU and Italian fiscal rules.
Our sovereign ratings assessment remains focused on the
authorities' fiscal
stance, and structural reform. Italy has achieved significant
fiscal
consolidation in recent years (the EU's Excessive Deficit
Procedure was dropped
in mid-2013), but we still forecast gross general government
debt to peak above
130% of GDP this year, and stay above 120% of GDP until 2018,
leaving very
limited fiscal space to respond to shocks. Economic and fiscal
outturns that
reduce confidence that GGGD will be on a firmly downward path
from 2014-2015
would put pressure on the rating, as would failure to meet
Italian
constitutional and EU requirements for a balanced budget.
Italy emerged from its recession in 4Q13, posting real GDP
growth of 0.1% on
3Q13. But the recession has been long and deep - the 1.8% GDP
decline over 2013
was in line with our forecasts - and growth potential remains
weak. Structural
reforms that boosted potential growth would be credit positive,
as would a
sustained recovery that supported consolidation.
A proposed law that would ensure the party that won a general
election achieved
a majority in the lower house while the upper house would be
reconfigured to
mostly deal with territorial matters, agreed in January by Renzi
and Forza
Italia leader Silvio Berlusconi, has been discussed in
parliament. It is not
clear what impact the latest events will have on its process
through the
legislature. Fitch believes that electoral reform would be
credit positive if
it resulted in a more stable political framework.
Contact:
Gergely Kiss
Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1425
Fitch Ratings Ltd
30 North Colonnade
London E14 5GN
Douglas Renwick
Senior Director
Sovereigns
+44 20 3530 1045
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
Applicable Criteria andALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND
DISCLAIMERS.
PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS
LINK:
here. IN ADDITION,
RATING
DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE
ON THE AGENCY'S
PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS,
CRITERIA AND
METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S
CODE OF
CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE
FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE
AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE
FROM THE 'CODE OF
CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER
PERMISSIBLE
SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES.
DETAILS OF THIS
SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN
EU-REGISTERED
ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER
ON THE FITCH
WEBSITE.