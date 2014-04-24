(Repeat for additional subscribers)
April 24 (The following statement was released by the rating agency)
A second wave of sales of non-performing loans (NPLs) by banks in Italy may benefit Italian
special servicers, which previously did not focus on NPL special servicing or had missed out on
larger portfolio sales, Fitch Ratings says.
The sales announced and completed to date have not generated NPL servicing
business for Italian servicers, which may lack operational capacity to manage
the largest NPL portfolios being sold by the big banks, or may not find pricing
attractive. Once their announced recapitalisations are complete, mid-sized banks
might follow the major banks and begin selling portions of their smaller NPL
portfolios. This could create more opportunities for Italian servicers to
purchase smaller portfolios that are less attractive to foreign investors.
Increased NPL sales follow a period of stagnation when banks were unwilling to
crystallise losses through portfolio sales. During this time Italian servicers
diversified into areas such as ABS servicing - Fitch-rated servicers' ABS assets
under management have increased by an average of 150% by value since 2009 - and
servicing unsecured loans. This should be advantageous for them, as most assets
within NPL portfolios now being sold are classed as ABS, such as leases and
unsecured credit lines to SMEs, rather than mortgage backed.
Reviewing strategy and market positioning, with a clear focus on third-party
servicing opportunities, will also boost some servicers' competitive position.
This has sometimes been prompted by ownership changes as financial groups review
participation in the servicing market. For example, in October Prelios finalised
the repurchase of all shares in its credit servicing unit held by DGAD
International Sarl, ultimately owned by Credit Agricole.
The subsequent appointment of an experienced CEO and a new board of directors
will provide clear strategic focus on third-party servicing opportunities, and
greater support from group resources. We affirmed Prelios Credit Servicing's
Italian RMBS and CMBS Special Servicer Ratings at 'RSS2' and 'CSS2' in April.
Servicers that have diversified and re-focused in this way will be best placed
to capitalise on the increase in NPL sales. Sector consolidation could also
allow domestic special servicers to compete with foreign funds for bigger
portfolios.
The increased interest in bad debt sales by Italian banks partly reflects
efforts by the Bank of Italy to get banks to value collateral conservatively in
view of the ECB's Comprehensive Assessment, and may also be influenced by new
tax treatment of loan loss charges and write-offs approved last year. Italian
NPLs rose to EUR156bn at end-2013, 8.1% of total lending, from EUR125bn (6.3%) a
year earlier. The CEO of Prelios Credit Servicing told Bloomberg this month that
he expects Italian banks to sell as much as EUR50bn of bad loans in the next two
to three years.
Sales so far have mostly been by larger Italian banks to foreign (primarily US)
investors or domestic "bad bank"-style vehicles with pooled ownership, or bad
banks co-owned by originating banks and other investors. For example, on Tuesday
UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo signed a memorandum of understanding with Kohlberg
Kravis Roberts and Alvarez & Marsal to jointly manage "a selected corporate loan
portfolio under restructuring."