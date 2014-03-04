LONDON/MILAN, March 04 (Fitch) Plans to use Cassa Depositi e
Prestiti (CDP) to
accelerate repayment of Italian public sector arrears could put
pressure on CDP
rating if it eventually increases its non-government guaranteed
debt level,
Fitch Ratings says.
New Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi last week announced his
aim of seeing
that all the commercial arrears of Italy's public administration
are paid off
quickly, possibly through CDP, which issues and manages a
substantial portion of
Italy's postal savings products.
It is still unclear how CDP would be involved. Proposals being
floated include
CDP taking over outstanding credits from banks if subnationals
faced liquidity
problems. This plan may not be compatible with CDP's own credit
selection
procedures, while a state guarantee on rescheduled subnational
liabilities to
support bank or CDP involvement on a larger scale could even
infringe on a
constitutional law that prohibits the national government from
providing
guarantees to subnationals.
Estimates of the full size of the arrears vary from about
EUR25bn (in line with
the amount still outstanding after local governments repaid
about EUR21bn of the
EUR47bn authorized to be cleared over the 2013-2014 period), to
over EUR50bn.
Italy's Law 76/2013 already allows subnationals to reschedule
commercial
liabilities by allowing banks to take over outstanding credits
from commercial
suppliers and be repaid by subnationals in five years.
A law which required CDP to repay arrears directly would imply
funding the
repayments either by withdrawing resources from its EUR135bn of
deposits paid
into the National Treasury or by borrowing in the market.
Although the National
Treasury would need to increase borrowing to meet sizeable
deposit withdrawals,
this would not increase gross general government debt, as it
already includes
CDP's deposits.
It would not alter our current forecast for GGGD to peak at 133%
of GDP this
year, which already includes EUR50bn repayment in arrears.
Outturns reducing
confidence that GGGD will be placed on a firm downward path from
2014-2015 is a
key sovereign rating sensitivity.
A substantial increase in market borrowing would likely increase
the proportion
of CDP liabilities that do not benefit from a government
guarantee if postal
savings growth remains limited to 2% to 3% over the medium term
(we forecast a
2.4% increase in 2014, down from 7.2% in 2012). Bonds issued
under CDP's EMTN
programme, for example, are not guaranteed, unlike postal bonds
and passbook
savings accounts. EMTN issuance almost doubled to EUR7bn in 2013
and market
borrowing could accelerate further as annual growth in postal
savings slows.
CDP's 'BBB+'/Negative rating reflects the high probability of
support from the
Italian government in the light of the latter's guarantee on the
postal savings
which are overwhelming majority of the issuer's liabilities, as
well as CDP's
strong integration with government policy. In line with our view
that an
increase in non-guaranteed (non-postal savings) liabilities
towards one-third of
total liabilities would represent a dilution of government
support, a
significant move towards this level could put pressure on the
ratings. CDP
non-guaranteed liabilities accounted for 19% at the end of 2012.
An increase in
borrowing of EUR50bn would push this figure up to 30%, all other
things being
equal, although it is highly unlikely that market borrowing
could be increased
by this amount over a short time period.
Contact:
Raffaele Carnevale
Senior Director
International Public Finance
+39 02 87 90 87 203
Via Morigi, 6
Ingresso Via Privata Maria Teresa, 8
20123 Milano
Mark Brown
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1588
Media Relations: Peter Fitzpatrick, London, Tel: +44 20 3530
1103, Email:
peter.fitzpatrick@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
