The rise in Japan'€™s consumption tax on 1 April is not expected to derail its economic recovery, according to the March edition of Fitch'€™s APAC Sovereigns Chart of the Month.

Consumer confidence has dipped ahead of the hike, offsetting the increase recorded since the election of the Liberal Democratic Party-led coalition in December 2012 and the coming of '€œAbenomics'€�. However, a close reading of the evidence around a previous tax increase in 1997 suggests the drop may be short-lived.

