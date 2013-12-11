(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/HONG KONG/SINGAPORE, December 10 (Fitch) The credit
profiles of Japanese
life insurers have improved over the past year amid a favourable
turn in their
operating environment. Fitch Ratings feels the upturn in
profitability and a
strengthening of capital has further to run as investment
spreads improve, the
growth of "third-sector" (health) profitability continues, and
as earnings
volatility is contained.
Three out of nine rated life insurers were upgraded in 2013, one
placed on
positive outlook, and the outlook for the overall sector is
positive. These
developments reflect continuing improvements in credit profiles
across the
industry - underpinned by strengthened capital adequacy and
stable overall
underwriting fundamentals.
Profitability is a key driver of the steady capital
accumulation, and we think
it should remain steady through 2014 for three key reasons.
First, investment spreads are expected to remain on a
stable-to-improving path -
after turning positive for the first time in nearly two decades
in H1FYE14 (the
first half of the financial year ending March 2014). This is
because guaranteed
yields (offered to policy holders) are declining, and investment
yields are seen
as steady or rising in the coming year.
Second, morbidity and mortality have remained resilient. This is
because the
Japanese already have one of the world's highest life
expectancies, and the
insurers' are increasingly shifting their sales focus to the
moderately growing
and relatively more profitable third-sector products.
Finally, efforts to contain earnings volatility are gaining
traction. Equity
exposures which could fuel significant short-term shifts in
unrealised
gains/losses are being gradually lowered, though they remain
relatively high in
comparison with international peers. Moreover, duration
mismatches between
assets and liabilities are being addressed by improving
enterprise-risk
management ahead of a new solvency margin regulatory regime
based on economic
value (to be introduced from around 2018).
Liquidity risk from the continuing sale of single-premium
whole-life insurance -
which could be vulnerable to a sudden rise in interest rates -
will persist. But
we think that interest rates in Japan are likely to be stable
over the
foreseeable future.
Specific ratings across the sector are constrained by Japan's A+
sovereign
rating which carries a Negative Outlook. But the prospects of
continuing
improvements in profit and, consequently, a further boost to
capital adequacy,
are likely. However, these are largely discounted in the current
level of the
ratings.
The nine insurers rated by Fitch account for 70% of Japan's life
insurance
market. They are Nippon Life Insurance Company ('A+'/Stable),
The Dai-ichi Life
Insurance Company, Limited. ('A+'/Stable), Sumitomo Life
Insurance Company
('A+'/Stable), Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Company
('A+'/Stable), Taiyo Life
Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), Daido Life Insurance Company
('A+'/Stable),
Asahi Mutual Life Insurance Company ('BB'/Positive), Fukoku
Mutual Life
Insurance Company ('A'/Stable), and Mitsui Life Insurance
Company, Limited
('BBB'/Stable).
The full report "2014 Outlook: Japanese Life Insurance" can be
found on
www.fitchratings.com
Contacts:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+813 3288 2772
Fitch Ratings Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Jeffrey Liew
Senior Director
+852 2263 9939
Aninda Mitra
Senior Director
+65 6796 7232
Additional information is available at www.fitchratings.com.
Media Relations: Leslie Tan, Singapore, Tel: +65 67 96 7234,
Email:
leslie.tan@fitchratings.com; Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852
2263 9935, Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
