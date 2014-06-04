(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
Link to Fitch Ratings' Report: Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard
FYE14
here
TOKYO/HONG KONG, June 03 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings says in a new
report that it
expects Japanese life insurers to continue to increase the
allocations to
high-grade foreign bonds in their investment portfolio because
bond yields in
Japan remain low. However, the insurers' shift to add more
foreign bonds
increases their exposure to foreign currency risk, especially if
the Japanese
yen substantially appreciates against the US dollar and/or euro.
Fitch expects their positive investment spreads to widen as
guaranteed yields
continue to decline. The agency also expects Japanese life
insurers' insurance
underwriting profits to remain flat over the next few years.
This is mainly
because moderate growth in their profitable third (health)
sectors will be
offset by contraction in death protection products, such as term
life.
Japanese life insurers' capital adequacy for the financial year
ended 31 March
2014 (FYE14) improved due to the combination of increased
unrealised gain on
securities and accumulated capital buffer.
The 'Japanese Life Insurance Dashboard FYE14' is available at
www.fitchratings.com or by clicking the link above.
Contact:
Teruki Morinaga
Director
+81 3 3288 2781
Fitch Rating Japan Limited
Kojimachi Crystal City East Wing 3F,
4-8 Kojimachi, Chiyoda-ku Tokyo 102-0083
Akane Nishizaki
Associate Director
+852 2263 9942
Media Relations: Wai-Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935,
Email:
wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
Additional information is available on www.fitchratings.com
