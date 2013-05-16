(The following statement was released by the rating agency) TOKYO/SINGAPORE/LONDON , May 15 (Fitch) The Japanese mega banks' results for the year ending March 2013 (FYE13) have boosted managements' confidence for future capital levels, which could trigger an increase in dividend payouts and capital returns to shareholders, Fitch Ratings says. The banks - Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho - are also likely to pursue their acquisitive streak, and allocate more capital for overseas growth. We expect the banks to raise their risk appetite, although this is likely to be matched by stronger risk buffers to support their ratings. Earnings should receive a short-term boost from quantitative easing, but the challenging domestic economy should keep core earnings modest compared with their international peers - where margins in particular will remain under pressure due to very low interest rates. We believe the pace of improvement in capital ratios is likely to ease, especially with larger dividends. Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui raised dividends on common shares for FYE13, and we believe dividends could rise further. Mitsubishi UFJ has the greatest flexibility because of its better capital position (Fitch Core Capital ratio: 12.2% at FYE13, Sumitomo Mitsui: 9.2%, Mizuho: 8.7%). The group has already achieved its Basel III common equity Tier 1 target of 9.5% on a full-implementation basis. Sumitomo Mitsui also achieved its 8% target a year ahead of its FYE14 deadline. Mizuho is on track to meet its mid-8% target by FYE16. Better capital flexibility also gives the banks more options for overseas expansion. Mitsubishi UFJ was recently reported as a potential buyer of Morgan Stanley's trust assets shortly after Mitsubishi UFJ's acquisition of Deutsche Bank's USD3.7bn commercial property portfolio in April. We expect the proportion of overseas earnings to rise as offshore expansion continues over the medium-term to offset stagnant domestic operations. The mega banks' overseas lending increased by an average 15% in FYE13 in US dollar terms, within our 10%-20% growth forecast. Earnings contributions from foreign core operations rose to 26% on average from 23% in Japanese yen terms - due to the volume growth and the depreciation of the yen. The solid earnings and higher capital ratios were aided by recent government stimulus measures. Tight cost control, stronger trading income and stable asset quality underpinned net profit - which, together with large revaluation gains on securities investments, boosted capital ratios. Internal capital generation and higher revaluation gains more than offset larger dividends and risk-weighted assets growth from overseas assets, including FX movements. The banks recorded an annual improvement in their Fitch Core Capital ratios of 2.0pp for Mitsubishi UFJ, 0.3pp for Sumitomo Mitsui and1.1pp for Mizuho. Profitability and internal capital generation could be enhanced - and be a positive rating driver - if Japan is able to implement structural reforms to raise real economic growth and sustain improvement in the domestic operating environment for banks. Contact: Chikako Horiuchi Director Financial Institutions +852 2263 9924 Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited 2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre 89 Queensway, Hong Kong Cynthia Chan Senior Director Fitch Wire +44 20 3530 1655 Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153, Email: hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel: +852 2263 9935, Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com. The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch Wire credit market commentary page. The original article can be accessed at www.fitchratings.com. All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings. Applicable Criteria and Related Research Japanese "Mega" Banks Maintain Sound Progress here Japanese Mega Banksâ€™ Offshore Growth Continues here ALL FITCH CREDIT RATINGS ARE SUBJECT TO CERTAIN LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS. PLEASE READ THESE LIMITATIONS AND DISCLAIMERS BY FOLLOWING THIS LINK: here. IN ADDITION, RATING DEFINITIONS AND THE TERMS OF USE OF SUCH RATINGS ARE AVAILABLE ON THE AGENCY'S PUBLIC WEBSITE 'WWW.FITCHRATINGS.COM'. PUBLISHED RATINGS, CRITERIA AND METHODOLOGIES ARE AVAILABLE FROM THIS SITE AT ALL TIMES. FITCH'S CODE OF CONDUCT, CONFIDENTIALITY, CONFLICTS OF INTEREST, AFFILIATE FIREWALL, COMPLIANCE AND OTHER RELEVANT POLICIES AND PROCEDURES ARE ALSO AVAILABLE FROM THE 'CODE OF CONDUCT' SECTION OF THIS SITE. FITCH MAY HAVE PROVIDED ANOTHER PERMISSIBLE SERVICE TO THE RATED ENTITY OR ITS RELATED THIRD PARTIES. DETAILS OF THIS SERVICE FOR RATINGS FOR WHICH THE LEAD ANALYST IS BASED IN AN EU-REGISTERED ENTITY CAN BE FOUND ON THE ENTITY SUMMARY PAGE FOR THIS ISSUER ON THE FITCH WEBSITE.