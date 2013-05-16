(The following statement was released by the rating agency)
TOKYO/SINGAPORE/LONDON , May 15 (Fitch) The Japanese mega banks'
results for the
year ending March 2013 (FYE13) have boosted managements'
confidence for future
capital levels, which could trigger an increase in dividend
payouts and capital
returns to shareholders, Fitch Ratings says. The banks -
Mitsubishi UFJ,
Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho - are also likely to pursue their
acquisitive streak,
and allocate more capital for overseas growth.
We expect the banks to raise their risk appetite, although this
is likely to be
matched by stronger risk buffers to support their ratings.
Earnings should
receive a short-term boost from quantitative easing, but the
challenging
domestic economy should keep core earnings modest compared with
their
international peers - where margins in particular will remain
under pressure due
to very low interest rates. We believe the pace of improvement
in capital ratios
is likely to ease, especially with larger dividends.
Mitsubishi UFJ and Sumitomo Mitsui raised dividends on common
shares for FYE13,
and we believe dividends could rise further. Mitsubishi UFJ has
the greatest
flexibility because of its better capital position (Fitch Core
Capital ratio:
12.2% at FYE13, Sumitomo Mitsui: 9.2%, Mizuho: 8.7%). The group
has already
achieved its Basel III common equity Tier 1 target of 9.5% on a
full-implementation basis. Sumitomo Mitsui also achieved its 8%
target a year
ahead of its FYE14 deadline. Mizuho is on track to meet its
mid-8% target by
FYE16.
Better capital flexibility also gives the banks more options for
overseas
expansion. Mitsubishi UFJ was recently reported as a potential
buyer of Morgan
Stanley's trust assets shortly after Mitsubishi UFJ's
acquisition of Deutsche
Bank's USD3.7bn commercial property portfolio in April.
We expect the proportion of overseas earnings to rise as
offshore expansion
continues over the medium-term to offset stagnant domestic
operations. The mega
banks' overseas lending increased by an average 15% in FYE13 in
US dollar terms,
within our 10%-20% growth forecast. Earnings contributions from
foreign core
operations rose to 26% on average from 23% in Japanese yen terms
- due to the
volume growth and the depreciation of the yen.
The solid earnings and higher capital ratios were aided by
recent government
stimulus measures. Tight cost control, stronger trading income
and stable asset
quality underpinned net profit - which, together with large
revaluation gains on
securities investments, boosted capital ratios. Internal capital
generation and
higher revaluation gains more than offset larger dividends and
risk-weighted
assets growth from overseas assets, including FX movements. The
banks recorded
an annual improvement in their Fitch Core Capital ratios of
2.0pp for Mitsubishi
UFJ, 0.3pp for Sumitomo Mitsui and1.1pp for Mizuho.
Profitability and internal capital generation could be enhanced
- and be a
positive rating driver - if Japan is able to implement
structural reforms to
raise real economic growth and sustain improvement in the
domestic operating
environment for banks.
Contact:
Chikako Horiuchi
Director
Financial Institutions
+852 2263 9924
Fitch Ratings (Hong Kong) Limited
2801, Tower Two, Lippo Centre
89 Queensway, Hong Kong
Cynthia Chan
Senior Director
Fitch Wire
+44 20 3530 1655
Media Relations: Hannah Huntly, London, Tel: +44 20 3530 1153,
Email:
hannah.huntly@fitchratings.com; Wai Lun Wan, Hong Kong, Tel:
+852 2263 9935,
Email: wailun.wan@fitchratings.com.
The above article originally appeared as a post on the Fitch
Wire credit market
commentary page. The original article can be accessed at
www.fitchratings.com.
All opinions expressed are those of Fitch Ratings.
